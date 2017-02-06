Corinne Olympios’ Company: What Is ‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Villain’s Business?

Corinne Olympios, The Bachelor 2017’s villain, claims to own a company and be a successful businesswoman. Is she telling the truth?

The answer is, it depends on how you define “ownership.”

As TMZ reported back at the beginning of January, Corinne Olympios’ family does own a business in Miami. The family company is called Armor Garage, and they sell epoxy floor coverings for garages. Not the sexiest business in the world — you’d think Corinne would own a makeup line or be in fashion or something, but nope. Garage floors. It’s the most happening business in Miami.

And her family confirms that she does work there, mostly in sales. She’s not full-time, however, as she also has other projects going on in her career (more on that in a minute). As for how much of the company she owns – well, a) that’s not public information, and b) it’s none of your business, or anyone else’s (except their accountants, their tax guys, and so on).

On the “Testimonials” section of the company’s website, it appears as if the Olympios family business does good work; at least, the reviews they include on the website indicate that they do.

“Did my Garage with your Armor Granite kit and military grade topcoat. When people come over to the house and see the floor their jaws drop. It came out spectacular and I can already tell this is going to last a long time just like you say. Thanks for everything.”

The company has no Facebook page, and no reviews on Yelp, so if you’re interested in seeing negative reviews, you’re going to have to ask around.

When she’s not slogging it out behind a desk at her family’s business, Corinne does some modeling and acting on the side, according to Us Weekly.

She’s appeared in a couple of music videos, including work for Pitbull, Akon, and DJ Khaled. She also has a profile on Model Mayhem.

“Being on set is my happy place.”

About those videos: last week, an old (2001) video resurfaced, and it got the internet’s attention. Corinne appears with several other women in the video for “Zip & A Double Cup,” a song by rapper Juicy J featuring 2 Chainz and Tha Joker. Corinne couldn’t have been much older than about 18 when she appeared in the video. WARNING: This video contains strong language, sexual content, and drug use.

Corinne appears beginning at around 1:49, but if you can’t see her (or don’t want to watch the video), here’s a screenshot.

You may have noticed that Corinne appears to be “napping” in the video, which is apt, considering one of her favorite things to do on the set of The Bachelor (and in her personal life, too, apparently), is to nap. Although considering that pot use is an underlying theme in this video, it might be more accurate to speculate that Corinne isn’t so much “napping” in the video, but is instead just really, really high (or at least, pretending to be for the cameras).

Of course, as Complex notes, it’s impossible to confirm with 100 percent certainty that that’s Corinne in that video. It very well could be a woman who just happens to look quite a bit like her, and it’s not like the video has a credits reel at the end. And Corinne’s reps have declined to comment.

Needless to say, Corinne’s career can go any number of directions now that The Bachelor has raised her profile, and her days making sales for her family’s floor-covering business may be coming to an end.

