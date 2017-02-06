Corinne Olympios Talks ‘Bachelor’ Experience, How Long Does Nick Viall Keep Her?

Corinne Olympios has people buzzing this winter thanks to ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season with Nick Viall. She has made it clear that she will do whatever it takes to stick around, and some wonder if she just might manage to snag that final rose. The last that viewers saw of Corinne she was on a two-on-one outing that involved nemesis Taylor Nolan, and she will be sticking around for now. What does Olympios say about her stint on the show? How long will she be getting roses?

According to ABC’s spoilers, Taylor Nolan will not take her elimination well, and she will confront Nick Viall and try to talk some sense into him regarding his decision to boot her and keep Corinne Olympios. However, her confrontation will lead to further disappointment when she ultimately heads home. Bachelor spoilers for Week 6 detail that viewers will then see a one-on-one with Kristina Schulman in St. Thomas and there is a challenging group date and another two-on-one on the way as well.

Olympios will be on the group date in St. Thomas, and based on the Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, she may actually end up in the background to an extent on this outing. Raven Gates is said to get the rose, and Nick eliminates Jasmine Goode during the after party. She will throw Viall off his game a bit when she throws out a juicy final shot: She previously slept with a buddy of his.

The next two-on-one involves Whitney Fransway and Danielle Maltby, and while it would be tough to top the previous two-on-one with Corinne and Taylor, this one does have a buzzworthy ending. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers reveal that Whitney will be eliminated first, but Viall goes on to eliminate Danielle before the end of the night as well. He will then gather the remaining six ladies and shed some tears as he worries about whether he can truly find love during this fourth stint on the franchise.

Spoilers suggest that the Week 6 episode will end at that point, and Week 7 will show Nick and his final six ladies headed to Bimini in the Bahamas. Reality Steve’s teasers tease that this will be the setting for another juicy encounter between Olympios and Viall. She ends up on the group date again, but it seems that she will find a chance at some point to sneak off to Nick’s hotel room hoping for some intimate one-on-one time with him. Interestingly, Bachelor spoilers indicate that Viall will actually turn her down and send her back to her room.

Despite that awkward encounter, Olympios does get a rose at the next ceremony, and that means she ends up with a hometown date. Does Corinne get Nick’s final rose? According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, she does come up short, as she is said to be eliminated after her hometown date.

What does Olympios say now about her experience on the show with Nick and the other ladies? Olympios stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that she has no regrets. She noted that what viewers saw is the real her, but there are many other sides to her as well such as the fact that she runs a family company and is an older sister. Corinne teased that viewers will see a lot more of her yet as the season continues, and she says that as she watches it all play out, she sees herself as funny and entertaining more than anything else.

What an incredible day. ???????????? It was such an honor! Thank you @theellenshow you're amazing ! ❤???????????????????? #teamcorn A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

Olympios says that she went on the show after ending a long-term relationship, and she thought it would be a fun way to get herself out there again. Corinne also talked a bit about her “nanny” Raquel, explaining that Raquel has been with the family for about 18 years and has not only helped the Bachelor contestant with many of her day-to-day needs, but Raquel has also helped as Corinne’s mom battled cancer and has been a big help in raising Olympios’ little sister.

While it seems fairly unlikely that Corinne will be a serious contender to become the Bachelorette 2017 lead, many are sure that she’ll have a spot on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise if she wants to go. In fact, she may already have some early allies; she is in regular contact with villain Chad Johnson, who reportedly will be a member of the cast, and she’s connected with some other franchise villains already as well.

According to Hollywood Life, Olympios might even have a shot at snagging her own reality show. The franchise has already generated a spinoff for Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, and fan-favorites Emily and Hailey Ferguson are getting a season of their own on Freeform soon as well. Could Corinne be a focus of her own season after that? Viewers can’t seem to stop talking about her, so it wouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

Do you think that Corinne Olympios is entertaining or annoying? Will the spoilers about her hometown date elimination by Nick Viall this winter on ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season prove to be accurate?

[Featured image by Corinne Olympios/Instagram]