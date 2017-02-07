Police Inexplicably Threaten Super Bowl Drunk Drivers With Justin Bieber Ad

Justin Bieber’s dance-tastic, Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile made the cut in a number of “Best Super Bowl ad” lists, and is easily one of the most fun ads that featured during the game.

To wit, the decision of one police department to “threaten” potential Super Bowl drunk drivers with forced watching of Bieber’s ad seems nonsensical at best, an opportunistic publicity-stunt at worst.

Police: Super Bowl drunk drivers will be subjected to Justin Bieber ad https://t.co/sL6yT58cAj — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 6, 2017

Yet, that is exactly what the Wyoming, Minnesota, police department tweeted on Super Bowl Sunday.

“If you drive drunk tonight we’re going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail. #SB51″ reads one message shared at Wyoming Police Department’s Twitter account.

If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail. #SB51 — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) February 6, 2017

The Wyoming police department’s Bieber ad-tweet has been “liked” more than 16,000 times and retweeted over 10,000 times at press time.

Over at Justin Bieber’s official The first of T-Mobile ads posted at the official Justin Bieber Twitter account. The first was uploaded Friday (February 3), the same day the singer returned to Instagram.

A second ad was tweeted from Justin Bieber’s account during the first quarter of the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

I see your #UnlimitedMoves. Keep em coming and I’ll post my favorite https://t.co/J3YYPkR9nw pic.twitter.com/1se1BXiYai — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 6, 2017

T-Mobile first rolled-out its main 60 second Bieber-ad on Thursday. It also features New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and NFL six-time Pro Bowler Terrell Owens.

Titled “#UnlimitedMoves,” the commercial’s main message is that neither celebrations nor data plans should be limited.

During the T-Mobile ad, which was created by Publicis Seattle, a tuxedo-clad, newly-shorn Bieber introduces himself as a “celebration expert” before naming various made-up dances based on actual plays by NHL stars.

One of the commercial’s cutest moments comes in the form of the little girl who busts out dance moves and imperiously tells Bieber “I’m not done yet” when the pop superstar compliments her abilities.

The funniest moment arrives at the end of the ad, when the Biebs gives full vent to his playful side and dances goofily while his pre-recorded voice urges viewers to submit their touchdown dances on social media so that he can choose his favorites.

The Power of Justin Bieber! Social media went on fire yesterday with the launch of Justin's Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile check it out! pic.twitter.com/rQorSN0WAU — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) February 3, 2017

During the game, T-Mobile was the #2 Top Super Bowl Brand mentioned on Twitter with nearly 92,000 tweets, thanks in large part to Justin Bieber’s social media influence.

In short, the video is a “feelgood” visual. It will have zero effect as a deterrent to would-be drunk drivers who are more likely to enjoy it, just like the over 11 million people who have already watched the clip.

Don’t just take our word for it. Watch it here.

Noting the above, it’s head-scratching why a police department that seriously wants to deter drunk driving didn’t use something hard-hitting and poignant like Budweiser’s Dame Helen Mirren-fronted Super Bowl 50 commercial.

In contrast, T-Mobile’s Bieber commercial is a hoot.

Some online users tweeted negative message under the Wyoming Police Department’s tweet.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the fence, others loved the Biebs ad. Some took issue with the Wyoming police department’s notion that the commercial would have any success in preventing anyone intoxicated from driving.

If you say you hated the Justin Bieber commercial you're lying…#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pYfg0Fkwx6 — Chelsea Thomas (@Chelsea_OnAir) February 6, 2017

In addition to the many ordinary online users who love Bieber’s team-up with T-Mobile, respected music publication Billboard chose the ad as the best in a round-up of 2017 Super Bowl commercials.

Billboard writes, “Tapping Justin Bieber as a ‘celebration expert’ sells itself.”

The publication adds, “Adding Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens into the mix makes for some extra giggles, but the sight of the Biebs spinning giddily around is enough to hold our attention.”

Either way, it’s doubtful the Biebs cares — or even knows — what one police department has to say about his T-Mobile commercial.

According to the New York Post, the pop icon was paid an estimated $2 million for his appearance in the Super Bowl ad.

T-Mobile, anyone?

Bieber didn't play at the Super Bowl, but the night was still more lucrative for him https://t.co/EnrrMsjy4W — New York Post (@nypost) February 7, 2017

[Featured Image By Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]