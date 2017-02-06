‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Reveals Valentine’s Day Plans After Divorce

Does Scheana Shay have a date for Valentine’s Day after splitting from husband Mike Shay at the end of last year? Sort of.

According to a new post on Instagram, Scheana Shay has already made plans for the upcoming holiday, which will be spent with her younger sister, Cortney.

“This year I’m celebrating Valentine’s Day with my sis,” Scheana Shay wrote to her fans and followers on Instagram on February 4.

Scheana Shay parted ways with husband Mike Shay in November of last year and announced plans to end their marriage in December after rumors suggested that Mike Shay had fallen off the wagon after several months of sobriety.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Scheana Shay and her estranged husband said, “While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship.”

“Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters,” the statement continued. “We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Scheana Shay and her husband, Mike, began facing marital trouble during Vanderpump Rules Season 4 after it was revealed that he had been using prescription drugs and boozing heavily. During the season, Scheana Shay was seen breaking down to Lisa Vanderpump while chatting about the issues she and Mike were having. She was also seen discussing her marriage to Ariana Madix and during their chat, Scheana Shay admitted that her husband wasn’t always coming home at night.

Scheana Shay and Mike Shay appeared to work through their relationship issues during the fourth season of the show, but during Season 5, after enjoying a romantic vacation in Hawaii months prior, they were once again at odds.

As fans saw during a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay opened up to Ariana Madix during Tom Sandoval’s birthday celebration and claimed that her husband was spending a lot of time away from home.

While fans will have to stay tuned into Vanderpump Rules as the season continues to see more of what led up to Scheana Shay’s divorce, her co-star, Jax Taylor, recently weighed in on her breakup, admitting that he wasn’t too surprised by the news.

“I thought it would happen sooner. I kind of knew that Scheana and Shay was gonna end. I hate to say that because I love Scheana very much, and I do, I love Shay, I think he’s a great guy, but [they were] just polar opposite,” Jax Taylor told The Daily Dish last month. “I feel like Scheana’s in a lot better place now.”

“I think she just loved the idea of marriage so much that she just wanted to get married when there were so many red flags,” he continued. “She was in love, she wanted to get married, she thought [marrying] her high school sweetheart would be the thing to do, and it wasn’t.”

Jax Taylor went on to reveal that Scheana Shay was handing the split well. As for Mike Shay, Taylor claimed the musician has distanced himself from the Bravo reality cast since parting ways with Scheana Shay.

On Instagram, Mike Shay has stayed fairly silent in recent weeks, although he did take to social media in November to deny that he had fallen off the wagon as some had suspected.

To see more of Scheana Shay and her co-stars, including her estranged husband Mike Shay, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]