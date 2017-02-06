Tamar Braxton Claps Back At Fan Who Called Her A ‘Muppet’

Tamar Braxton is hitting back at a fan who called her a “muppet” after the reality star took serious aim at Luke Bryan and the stars of Hamilton following their Super Bowl performances.

Tamar got into yet another Twitter drama amid Super Bowl 51 on February 5 after Braxton caused a social media stir by slamming the big event’s musical performances with some less than impressed tweets.

Braxton’s first round of Twitter shade came as Hamilton stars Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones opened the Super Bowl with a performance of “America The Beautiful,” after which Tamar hit back, “No mam” alongside a red X emoji.

Tamar then continued to throw some major shade at the Super Bowl and country star Luke Bryan during his performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by adding in addition to her previous tweet, “….& No sir” alongside another X emoji.

A number of fans tweeted back their support to Tamar following her diss, including @FARRION_ who told Braxton, “that’s the same s*** I said” alongside three crying laughing emojis, while @Tamaritan4Life wrote, “you should’ve [done] it.”

But it wasn’t all love for Tamar following her latest round of shade, as other fans were quick to slam Braxton for her latest diss on the social media site.

“#She #TamarBraxton wasn’t invited to sing at the #Superbowl and is throwing shade…,” @average_joester hit back at Tamar, while @Mryungone slammed Braxton following her shade filled comments by calling her a “muppet.”

Braxton then hit back at the fan on the social media site, slamming the Twitter user who made the not-so-nice remark about her resembling a muppet.

“Don’t tweet me girl,” Tamar wrote alongside an eye-rolling emoji, quoting the fan’s “muppet” diss and adding the hashtag #ByeSis and a peace sign emoji.

As Bossip reported, Tamar has previously spoken out about being bullied and called a “muppet” by singer K. Michelle back in 2015, even crying about the diss on her former talk show The Real while telling viewers and her former co-hosts that she was “devastated” by being likened to the Jim Henson puppets.

“This person has the whole world calling me that and it’s just so devastating,” Braxton said of K. Michelle throwing out a serious diss and referring to her as a “muppet” back in 2015. “It takes me back to high school and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Tamar Braxton’s social media slam came shortly after the Braxton Family Values star vowed that she wasn’t going to clap back on social media any longer after throwing a serious amount of shade at her former The Real co-stars ever since she was fired from the daytime talk show back in May 2016.

Tamar made the admission during an appearance on Hollywood Today in January, joking that she was in social media rehab just days after slamming Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon and Loni Love on Instagram.

“Right now I’m in Twitter and Instagram anonymous,” Braxton joked after blasting The Real once again with some serious shade after being fired last year, as well as firing off some scathing remarks about a number of former friends including Tiny Harris and Toya Wright after getting into a nasty feud with both ladies over The Real.

“I thought I had to write right back and try to clear my name,” Tamar continued of why she used to hit back at fans and former friends with some serious shade before adding that she’s now “really taking [her] sobriety very serious[ly].”

Notably, Tamar’s former The Real co-stars have been hit the hardest by Braxton’s shade over the past few months, most recently being slammed as “liars” by Braxton after she was fired last year, causing a nasty feud to erupt between the former friends.

Braxton also referred to the group as being “phony b*****s” just weeks after she was fired, before Tamar then went on to declare all-out war on Adrienne, Loni, Tamera and Jeannie by confirming a feud and claiming that she hadn’t spoken to any of the ladies in the months that followed her firing.

BET reported last year that Tamar even then went on to accuse Tamera and Adrienne, who she grew famously close to on the show, of being fake and only attending her son’s birthday party to “take pictures” and “save the a**es.”

What do you think of Tamar Braxton clapping back at a fan who called her a “muppet” on Twitter?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]