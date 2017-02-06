WWE Rumors, News: The Undertaker Vs Roman Reigns Is The Match Fans Don’t Want

At the 2017 Royal Rumble, the WWE network set up a match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns. Reigns entered the Royal Rumble as the 30th and last competitor. Reigns had delighted the WWE universe earlier in the evening when he lost his world title match to Kevin Owens. Reigns defeat was all the sweeter for his detractors because he seemed to have the match won. Reigns was certainly on top before Braun Strowman appeared from nowhere to batter him. Reigns had a battering from Strowman and was lying on a ringside table when Owens slammed him to set up the win.

The Alamodome erupted in boos when Reigns emerged as the final competitor to enter the Royal Rumble. Reigns then confirmed his place as the man the WWE universe loves to hate when he blindsided and eliminated The Undertaker. The fans were not amused, The Undertaker even less so. An epic staredown ensued, and it seemed that the WWE network had set up a match between the two for WrestleMania 33 in April. PW Mania, amongst others, have reported that the WrestleMania lineup has been leaked and that a match between The Undertaker and Reigns is high on the bill.

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, WWE rumors have been suggesting for some time that Roman Reigns is set to take a heel turn. Reigns is already disliked by the WWE universe, and he even managed to become the first WWE “face” to be voted as the world’s worst wrestler. It would make a great deal of sense for the WWE network to capitalize on Reigns unpopularity by having him take a heel turn.

It seems obvious that a Reigns heel turn would be epic, especially if he used nefarious tactics to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. The problem for the WWE network is that The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is a match that the fans just don’t want to see.

Why Don’t Fans Want To See Roman Reigns Vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33?

The Undertaker is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time. He may be 51-years-old, but the WWE universe loves The Undertaker. Reigns is a relative newcomer when compared with the Deadman. Reigns and his tag team partners, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, have been pushed as the future of the WWE network for years, but the WWE universe just hasn’t warmed to Reigns.

Fans don’t want to see Reigns and The Undertaker battle it out at WrestleMania. A poll on the official WWE website shows that only 9 percent of those who completed the poll want to see that match. It will be no surprise to see that most people want to see The Undertaker settle the score with 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Cena and The Undertaker have fought five times. Both superstars have two wins, and the fifth contest ended with no result. The Undertaker has already undergone surgery on his hip, and it is widely reported that he may need a hip replacement. If that is the case, then 2017 is likely to be The Undertaker’s last year in WWE wrestling. Fans would love to see Cena and The Undertaker pitted against each other to split their tie, and 35 percent of those polled want to see that happen at WrestleMania 33.

Interestingly, 23 percent of those who completed the poll would like to see The Undertaker battle with recently deposed champion AJ Styles. Styles is rumored to have a WrestleMania match lined up against Shane McMahon. That match seems like a scant reward for Styles, who held up the SmackDown brand almost single-handedly for most of 2016.

If rumors suggesting that Bray Wyatt will win this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber are true, then a match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 would be suitable compensation for Styles.

The WWE network likes to keep us on our toes by keeping us guessing, but perhaps it’s time for them to listen to the fans. The WWE universe does not want to see Roman Reigns taking on The Undertaker, they want to see John Cena and the Deadman at WrestleMania 33.

