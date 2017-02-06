‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska And Cole DeBoer Show Off Son Watson

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer couldn’t be happier after welcoming a second child into their family.

On January 25, the Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to son Watson Cole DeBoer and in the days since, she and her husband have been sharing tons of photos and videos of the boy on their Instagram pages and her Snapchat account.

“Watson Cole, you have my heart,” Chelsea Houska wrote with her latest Instagram post, which featured a professional photo of their young son.

A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married in October of last year after dating for just over 2 years. At the time, Houska was several months pregnant with their baby boy, Watson Cole DeBoer.

As fans may recall, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer hit it off with one another in 2014 after crossing paths at a gas station in South Dakota and moved in together a year later. From there, Houska and DeBoer became engaged and in July 2016, in the midst of preparing for their late 2016 wedding, Chelsea Houska announced she was expecting their first child (she is also mom to 7-year-old Aubree from her previous relationship with Adam Lind).

“Baby DeBoer is expected in February 2017!” Chelsea Houska wrote to fans in her first official blog post. “We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl.”

“I’ll be sure to keep you updated throughout this pregnancy, and I’m also excited to use this website as another way to stay connected with you all about tons of other topics!” Chelsea Houska continued.

For months, Chelsea Houska continued to chronicle her pregnancy journey with fans and often shared photos of her baby bump on Instagram and on Snapchat. Meanwhile, Cole DeBoer was just as exited about his wife’s pregnancy and just weeks before she gave birth, he shared a sweet message to her on Instagram.

“What an amazing year to come! Can’t wait to meet our sweet little boy!” he wrote. “I love my sweet wife [Chelsea Houska] I have so much respect for how strong and wonderful she has been during this pregnancy. The amount she goes through for our little baby, she is more than amazing!!”

Just a daddy obsessed with his baby!! @ChelseaHouskapic.twitter.com/OEGy72VOiO — DeBoer Family (@deboerupdates) February 4, 2017

After sharing her pregnancy news with fans last year, many wondered if Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer would delay their wedding. However, as she quickly revealed on Twitter, she and DeBoer had no plans to postpone their nuptials and on October 1, they said their “I dos” and made their relationship official.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer may have just welcomed their first child together, but when it comes to their family, the Teen Mom 2 couple may continue to grow. Although Houska hasn’t recently commented on when she and DeBoer may reproduce for a second time, she told People Magazine last year that she would like to add more children to their family in the coming years.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said in March 2016, laughing. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer and their family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]