Seth Rollins Injury Update: Can He Remain A Big Star Despite Injury History?

Reports of Seth Rollins’ injury on last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW have arguably created the biggest buzz as far as the past week’s wrestling news goes. But fans of “The Architect” may not have to worry about not seeing him on television while he recovers, as a new report suggests he may make regular non-wrestling appearances on RAW in the weeks to come. Yet there are also whispers that Seth’s injury history could potentially make WWE hesitant to keep pushing him as a big star.

According to the WWE website, Seth Rollins will be giving an injury update on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, as he addresses, in storyline, last week’s brutal attack at the hands of the debuting Samoa Joe. It was during that attack when Rollins re-injured the same right knee that took him out of action for several months in 2015, and while many had wondered whether the injury was part of a storyline, recent photos and posts on social media suggest that Seth was legitimately hurt last Monday night.

No official diagnosis has been announced, but Wrestling Inc. cited the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in a recent report, saying that Rollins may have suffered a torn MCL, and may be unable to compete for about eight weeks. As it stands, there is a definite possibility that Rollins’ knee problems may prevent him from competing at WrestleMania against Triple H for a second straight year. And as The Inquisitr reported, WWE appears to be planning in advance for WrestleMania 33, as both Triple H’s brother-in-law Shane McMahon and Samoa Joe are both rumored as potential replacements for Seth Rollins.

Wish I could say it was just a bad dream. pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

The latest injury updates aren’t saying whether Seth can recover in time for WrestleMania 33 or not. But they do at least suggest that he may still make regular appearances on Monday Night RAW, presumably in a non-wrestling capacity, as he rehabs his right knee. Cageside Seats wrote today that this looks to be very “possible,” starting with the official injury status update on RAW.

Even if Rollins makes the most out of his time away from the ring and makes a successful recovery from his knee injury, there are now questions as to whether he will retain the big push he’s gotten on WWE’s main roster since debuting in late-2012 as one-third of The Shield. An op-ed from Bleacher Report suggested that Seth’s “high-impact, high-risk” in-ring style is one that has helped him get over with fans and WWE officials, albeit one that could leave him at a much greater risk of repeated injuries.

“His offensive arsenal consists of load-bearing spots, many of which involve him landing directly on his feet or knees,” wrote Bleacher Report‘s Erik Beaston. “His finisher, Triple H’s own Pedigree, is one he admittedly struggled with during recovery from the first injury. He confessed fear during the aforementioned WWE Network special but continued to use the maneuver.”

Beaston brought up the case of former WWE and TNA wrestler Ken Anderson, who competed as Mr. Kennedy during his time in WWE, yet had a similar history of injuries. According to Beaston, this “made him inaccessible to Creative,” and jeopardized his chances of main event stardom. But there’s also the example of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who did retire at the young age of 37 due to his injuries, but nonetheless remained a main event talent despite his repeated, and sometimes extended injury-related absences.

Only time will tell which path Rollins’ career would take, but Bleacher Report stressed that there are some very real concerns about his health going forward.

“There are realistic questions about Rollins’ ability to maintain the quality of his work, not to mention be available to WWE without injuries sidelining him. It is a concern that he may not be able to carry the promotion on his back like so many foresaw him doing as late as two years ago.”

And for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know. This .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

isn't over. The only way to wear the crown is to slay the king. I know what must be done and there's nothing that can stop me. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

There are indeed a lot of long-term questions to consider when it comes to Rollins and his injuries. But in the short-term, fans are simply hoping for some good news to come out of Seth Rollins’ injury update on Monday Night RAW, with the best news possible being a solid chance of his WrestleMania 33 match pushing forward.

