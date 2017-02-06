Melissa McCarthy Scores SNL Spicer Skit & Super Bowl Ad After 75-Lb Weight Loss

It’s not easy to steal the spotlight on Super Bowl weekend when cute puppies in Puppy Bowl vie with superstar players on the football field for television viewers’ attention. However, Melissa McCarthy, her 75-pound weight loss noticeable, succeeded in doing just that. Melissa wowed in a Super Bowl ad and delighted by portraying Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

McCarthy’s surprise Saturday Night Live performance was “pure comedy gold,” according to MSN. Portraying Sean Spicer, Melissa mocked the awkward relationship that has developed between the media and President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary and the media.

“Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” said McCarthy in her Spicer persona.

“When I say ‘rocky start,’ I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie because I came out here to punch you.”

Melissa continued in her portrayal, managing to pour an entire container packed with gum into her mouth as she began by “apologizing on behalf of you to me for how you have treated me these last two weeks.” Noting that the apology is “not accepted,” McCarthy highlighted the tenseness of the relationship by emphasizing that Spicer is “not here to be your buddy.”

Twitter lit up with praise for Melissa, who concluded the press conference by aiming with a water gun at a reporter. Viewers described McCarthy’s portrayal of Spicer as “Emmy worthy.”

Some Twitter fans pleaded for a return to Melissa playing the same role.

“Best skit of the night,” summed up one Twitter fan. “Please have her back as him again.”

“@melissamccarthy is my hero tonight,” tweeted another. “Hilarious. Perfection.”

As for how Sean Spicer reacted? CNN reported that he had a sense of humor about the SNL skit, describing Melissa as “funny.” However, Spicer gave McCarthy a note for her performance if she returns to SNL to play him again.

“[Melissa McCarthy] needs to slow down on the gum chewing. Way too many pieces in there.”

Spicer also revealed that after Melissa’s portrayal of him had gone viral, he was flooded with text messages.

And the praise for McCarthy didn’t end with her Saturday Night Performance. She also scored in a Super Bowl ad.

Rating the Super Bowl commercials, USA Today noted that although Tom Brady probably won for best night, Melissa in her Kia ad “came close.”

McCarthy’s comedic talents for Kia won USA Today‘s 29th annual Ad Meter competition. In a series of ecological disasters, a wild whale bounced Melissa out of a boat.

The 60-second “Hero’s Journey” starring McCarthy told the tale of an eco-warrior striving to save whales, trees, and polar ice caps. Challenges beyond that whale include being chased by rhinos.

Noting that McCarthy’s 75-pound weight loss is noticeable in the Super Bowl ad, In Touch quoted a source’s revelation that Melissa “never expected to drop all this weight.” As for whether McCarthy plans to lose more pounds?

“She has no intention of losing any more, but if by following the same plan, it drops off, she’s not going to complain,” added the insider.

Honest about her struggles with her weight in recent years, Melissa even created her own clothing line that features attire designed for all sizes and shapes.

“Sometimes I wish I were just magically a size six and I never had to give [my weight] a single thought. It’s something I’m always working on.”

When it comes to how McCarthy shed those 75 pounds, Shape magazine reported that the actress credits a high protein, low carb diet. Her motivation came from her children, revealed to a source cited by Shape.

Melissa “wants to set a good example and stay healthy for her kids, and to live longer,” according to the insider.

As for whether low carb diets such as McCarthy’s work better for weight loss than other types of plans, Harvard’s Nutrition Source reported on evidence that low carb diets “may help people lose weight more quickly than a low-fat diet…and may help them maintain that weight loss.”

For example, one study contrasted low-carb, low-fat, and Mediterranean-style diets. After two years, low carb and Mediterranean-style diets proved to be more beneficial for both weight loss and weight maintenance than the low-fat diets.

Also, the low-carb diet provided the biggest benefits for reducing triglycerides as well as the biggest benefit in protective HDL cholesterol. For those who want to try this type of diet, the publication recommended including some fruit, whole grains, and vegetables.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]