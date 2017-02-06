Donald Trump Is Predicted To Trigger The Apocalypse Claim Bible Scholars

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tim Butters and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Not a day dawns when there isn’t something new and ingenious to blame Donald Trump for, and today it’s the apocalypse.

The end of the world is a mighty big thing, bigger even than Trump’s bank balance, and people have been pontificating on it, preaching about it, and predicting the exact date and cause of its arrival since the dawn of time.

And now apparently according to bible study groups we have not just something, but someone to blame for the end of days and the extinction of everything we know. His name is Trump, Donald Trump.

Yet there’s a silver lining to the cloud, and just as night follows day and ushers in a new dawn, Trump may trigger an apocalypse but it’ll be closely followed by the Second Coming of Christ.

That is if you believe in such stuff.

Historian David Montaign is keeping an open mind and on his website EndTimesand2019, he points to several predictions in the Bible which appear to herald Trump as the bringer of doom.

In particular he has joined the dots and painted a picture of total apocalypse in regard to the biblical prophecy of the “last trump” which is said to sound before the return of Jesus and the resurrection of the dead.

The theory first points to 1 Thessalonians 4:16, which reads, “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first.”

It then highlights that a twinkle in Trump’s eye, or something like that, could unleash the end of days and points to I Corinthians 15:52, as proof for this particular pudding: “Behold, I show you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump, for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.”

The blogger points out that he’s not completely convinced by the theory but is willing to give it the time of day.

“I am not suggesting that Donald Trump absolutely *IS* the last trump – but since the LAST TRUMP is one of the most clear and final signs in end times prophecy, can we overlook the possibility that a presidential candidate named Trump is being used as a sign by God?”

Other Christians have taken a dim view on the theory that Trump and the apocalypse go hand in hand.

Dr Samuel Lamerson, professor of New Testament and president of Florida’s Knox Theological Seminary, told The Christian Post, that the prophecy is nothing short of “ridiculous”

“First of all, it only works in the English language. The New Testament was written in Greek. “Second of all, it only works in the King James Version and some other older translations. Many other translations will have ‘trumpet’ instead of ‘trump’.”

Muck like a Big Mac, it’s certainly food for thought.

Elsewhere in the slightly garish twilight world which separates conspiracy theorists from gainful employment, the ‘Mandela Effect’ is causing quite the stir.

The Mandela Effect is the theory that certain memories invade our mind and seep into our consciousness from parallel universes.

The Express reports that, “The theory is named after many people’s belief that Nelson Mandela actually died in prison rather than going on to rule South Africa and dying in 2013.”

The theory took hold of the public imagination in June last year when boxing legend Muhammad Ali died aged 74.

Many were adamant that “the greatest” had died several years before, and like people tend to do in this age when confronted with the impossible, they take to social media to express their amazement.

One person wrote, “Mandela effect!!! I remember Muhammad Ali dying in the 90s.”

Another added, “RIP Mohammed Ali, this is the second time you have died, MANDELA EFFECT strikes again”.

Fiona Broome, a paranormal consultant and creator of the Mandela Effect, explains the theory on on her website.

“Many of us — mostly total strangers — remember the exact same events with the exact same details. “However, our memories are different from what’s in history books, newspaper archives, and so on. “This isn’t a conspiracy, and we’re not talking about ‘false memories’. “Many of us speculate that parallel realities exist, and we’ve been “sliding” between them without realizing it.”

Perhaps it’s not so much the “sliding” but what’s causing the “slide” in the first place which should concern us.

[Featured Image by Aude Guerrucci – Pool/Getty Images]