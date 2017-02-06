Is Kailyn Lowry Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Her Divorce?

Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans and Leah Messer, often speak of their complaints with MTV, but would they ever leave Teen Mom 2?

After receiving tons of backlash due to the ongoing drama surrounding her divorce from Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry responded to the comments about her possibly quitting the show in a personal blog post to her fans and followers.

“Why don’t I quit the show? Because it’s my job,” Kailyn Lowry wrote to fans, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on February 4. “It’s what supports my family. It’s what gives me income until I finish school. Do I think my time on the show is coming to an end? Yes.”

Although Kailyn Lowry admitted to feeling that her time with Teen Mom 2 was coming to an end, she didn’t reveal any certain plans or timeframe when it came to officially calling it quits with the series.

Kailyn Lowy and her co-stars aren’t always happy with the way Teen Mom 2 is edited and Lowry recently called out her procurers on Twitter. After watching as her now-ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, discussed the end of their relationship on camera (after she refused to do so), Lowry told fans she couldn’t trust the staff of the show.

While Kailyn Lowry didn’t want the end of her marriage to play out on Teen Mom 2, it has in a major way and as she faces allegations of cheating, the rumors online about her possibly inappropriate relationships continue to swirl.

Kailyn Lowry is also unhappy with the lack of happy moments on the show.

Continuing on in her blog post to fans, Kailyn Lowry pointed out all of the things that are missing from the series.

“You don’t see me at school. You don’t see me staying up late doing my homework. You don’t hear about Isaac making high honor roll,” she wrote. “You don’t see me getting the boys in the car, getting them to school and then I head to school for the day. You don’t see me coming home, getting their homework done, cooking dinner, doing baths and then working late on homework.”

According to Kailyn Lowry, fans simply don’t see the everyday chaos of her life at home with her two sons, Isaac and Lincoln. Instead, viewers only see “the few minutes they show on the show.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s marriage came to an end during Teen Mom 2 Season 7 and during the season’s reunion, the couple discussed their decision to part ways with host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

During the show, as revealed by Us Weekly magazine last year, Kailyn Lowry slammed her former partner for failing to be supportive after her miscarriage in late 2015.

“He was not helpful, not sympathetic,” she said. “I think he was going through it on his own, but we didn’t know how to help each other.”

In response to Kailyn Lowry’s accusations, Javi Marroquin, who was deployed in Qatar at the time the reunion was filmed, responded via FaceTime.

“In my mind, I knew it wasn’t her fault,” he said as Dr. Drew Pinsky nodded. “I was just hurt, and I took it out on her — that was my mistake. That’s where our marriage kinda started going downhill.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin parted ways during Teen Mom 2 Season 7 and have been seen adjusting to life as co-parents during Season 7B

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, including her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and her two sons, Isaac and Lincoln, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, which airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]