Sorry John Legend You’re Not Invited!

John Legend isn’t sure if he was invited to his wife’s Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian’s book club.

He spoke with E! News’ Miriam Isa and said while laughing, “I don’t know if I was invited! I didn’t see my name on the tweet. I think it might be just the ladies.”

The stunning model did mention on Twitter after being asked what one can do to join the club that it would be an easy process. “I think you just get the book and read, my dude/dudette,” Kim noted, adding that everyone was invited to join the club.

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen announced that they would be working together on a book club along with hairstylist Jen Atkin. They hadn’t said what their book club would be called, but they mentioned that their club would start on Monday- that is today. The book club may be on Kim’s app.

Kim had initially asked her 50 million followers on Twitter what books they could recommend as she loves to read before falling asleep and needed a new book.

Kim announced that their first book would be Embraced By The Light, a book by Betty Eadie about her near death experience. The grief counselor who talks about her experience after her hysterectomy in 1973 originally published the book in 1992. In the book she says that she died and went to heaven whereby she met Jesus and angels, only to come back to life. The book was a New York Times best seller for 78 weeks and managed to sell 20 million copies.

While some speculated as to why she selected the book, with reference to her robbery experience in Paris, her sister Kourtney Kardashian stated otherwise by mentioning on Twitter that her sister had talked about it for 15 years.

The “Love Me Now” artist showed his admiration for his wife when asked during his interview about Chrissy on Twitter. He talked about how she deals with online bullies by saying that she knows what she’s doing and what she’s saying and that she’s strong enough and smart enough to handle it.

The extremely proud husband also talked about his wife’s latest Sports Illustrated issue. He enthused about her Sports Illustrated photo shoot and that she is an awesome woman and that she looks great.

The Lip Sync Battle star has modeled several times for the magazine. However, this will be her first time on it since having their 9-month-old daughter, Luna.

She marked her debut in the magazine in 2010 for their issue “Rookie of the Year.” She showed off her assets and this year she’s gone ahead and done it again. The 31-year-old mother showed off her post baby body for the first time after less than a year after giving birth to their first child.

She wore a small purple bikini and stared alluringly into the camera.

Just months after giving birth, @chrissyteigen got BACK in a bikini for SI Swimsuit…

The cookbook author said that she was happy with her decision despite not being comfortable wearing a two piece initially as it had been a while since she posed in that way, especially after having her child. She insisted that MJ Day, the Sport Illustrated editor, would embrace anybody no matter what is happening and that she would embrace changes. She said that’s for a mother to get back to their element and that it is important for her well-being to be able to do the shoot and something she is proud of.

She added that the tinier the suit, the smaller and hotter it looks and she hates that MJ is right in saying that.

Wise words from our girl @chrissyteigen.

