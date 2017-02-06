‘Attack On Titan’ Season 2: Mysteries, Questions From Previous Season Answered?

Attack On Titan, an immensely popular Japanese anime will soon have its Season 2. Fans are hoping the second season of Shingeki No Kyojin answers all the questions left unanswered in the previous season, as well as unravel the mysteries that mangaka Hajime Isayama created at the end of the season one.

Attack On Titan is undeniably one of the most popular anime to manga adaptations till date. The action packed series that follows the brave exploits of the Elite Survey Corps members, including Eren, Mikasa, and Armin. Together, the band of fearless warriors enthralled the audience by taking on grotesque monsters that keep trying to breach the walls of the last human civilization. Season 1 AOT was considered a huge success. However, it has been almost three years since the fans of Attack On Titan received their weekly dose of the anime.

The humongous monsters with a ravenous hunger for human flesh are expected to make a comeback in April 2017. While the original broadcast will be in Japanese, an English-dubbed version is expected without delay. In fact, all the episodes will be available for simulcast from Funimation.

Although not a surprise, the entire cast from Season 1 of Shingeki No Kyojin have come together to work on the upcoming season. Famed director Tetsuo Araki has been retained as the Chief Director for Attack On Titan‘s Season 2, while Masahi Koizuka will be serving as director. The upcoming season is expected to closely follow the manga primarily because the mangaka of Attack On Titan, Hajime Isayama, is said to be actively collaborating with the creative team. Moreover, he is also reportedly serving as one of the screen writers for the soon-to-debut season.

Although the creators haven’t categorically mentioned, the manga on which the anime is based, is believed to have a very slow progress rate. It could be one of the primary reasons why Season 2 of Attack On Titan was significantly delayed. Fortunately, the guessing and the rumors were recently quelled by the creators with multiple teaser videos. Moreover, these promotional videos indicate the upcoming season could offer answers to some of the most perplexing questions that were left unanswered in Season 1 of Shingeki No Kyojin.

In the last episode of Season 1 of Attack On Titan, a Titan was seen within the very walls that are guarding the human civilization. Human settlements have been living behind these giant walls for a long time. The creators ended the season with a rather huge and potentially game-changing cliffhanger. The last few episodes also hinted at the claims that not all titans were out to get the humans. Some of the members of the Elite Survey Corps also claimed that there were titans that have been protecting the humans from other titans.

Based on the promotional videos, the Season 2 of Attack On Titan is expected to answer a few fundamental questions about the titans in the wall. Who are these titans? Are they still alive? How did they stay inside the wall for so long? Why are they protecting the humans from titans? The videos also hinted that the “hardening ability of the titans” was used to fortify the walls by sealing the holes in them. Moreover, the titans must not be allowed to absorb sunlight. Hopefully these questions will be answered in the upcoming season of AOT.

