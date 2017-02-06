‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Release Trailer Teases The Return Of A Dead Character

Ahead of the release of House of Cards Season 5, Netflix has shared a short trailer appearing to tease the return of a long-dead character. The short teaser was shared to the official House of Cards Twitter account and appears to show Zoe Barnes, played by Kate Mara, who died in the show’s second season. Whilst the tweet didn’t confirm any new information about Season 5, the decision to share a clip of a character who is long-dead has sent fans into speculation over whether the show would bring back Zoe Barnes, who is thought to be dead.

Chapter 4 pic.twitter.com/yXMbEDwAMw — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) February 5, 2017

According to Metro, the clip, which is only a few seconds in length, appears to show Zoe Barnes, played by Kate Mara, holding her cell phone whilst looking out a car window. After Netflix shared the short teaser, many fans took to Twitter to speculate that the show’s producers could be planning to bring back Mara’s character, who was pushed under a train by Frank Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey in the show’s second season. However, as it stands, there’s no official confirmation from Netflix that Barnes will appear in Season 5.

@HouseofCards O No. This can't be happening unless…she has a twin sister? — Rich (@angierih) February 5, 2017

@HouseofCards ı see dead people ???? — ezgi mslm (@ezgimslm) February 5, 2017

Of course, it would be logistically difficult for the show’s producers to bring back Mara’s character, especially considering, as aforementioned, she was pushed under a train in Season 2. That being said, many fans have been quick to point out that Barnes’ body wasn’t shown in the show, leaving her return a very far-fetched possibility.

It’s also worth remembering that ahead of the release of House of Cards Season 5 in May, the show’s official Twitter account has been sharing various clips from previous episodes. With that in mind, the clip of Mara’s character could be placed in the same category. However, each of the other characters featured on the official Twitter account is all still very much alive ahead of the show’s fifth season, unlike Zoe Barnes, who as aforementioned, was pushed under a train by the show’s main protagonist Frank Underwood in Season 2.

Netflix confirmed last month that it plans to release to release the fifth season of House of Cards on May 30, which is later than expected. Previous seasons of the hit political drama have been released in either February or March, with the delay of Season 5 being attributed to a recent change in showrunner.

House of Cards Season 5: Release Date, Casting, Cancellation Rumors & Everything Else https://t.co/1EqzrSqMNW pic.twitter.com/CvGT9wulvh — ToGeekOrNotToGeek (@togeekornot) January 26, 2017

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creator Beau Willimon stepped away from House of Cards following its fourth season. Following Willimon’s departure, Netflix announced that senior writers Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson would share the responsibilities of showrunner going forward. Pugliese and Gibson joined the show in its third season, meaning they’d already had a couple of seasons to get to grips with the workings of House of Cards before they took the reigns for Season 5.

As always, Netflix is remaining tight-lipped over what’s to come for President Underwood in Season 5 of House of Cards. However, Michael Kelly, who plays Doug Stamper, has teased that big changes could be on the way for the political thriller, saying “We almost lost Frank [last year], and I always have faith in the writers that no matter what road we go down, we’re going to come back to what the show is. I feel like any big changes that have happened on the show, it’s always well-warranted or well-deserved, that the audience will get it.”

Forget @POTUS's inauguration, this is the biggest thing to happen in the US today @Frank_Underwood @HouseofCards ???????? pic.twitter.com/YVYNtWfw99 — The PeppyGroveWanker (@thepeppywanker) January 21, 2017

House of Cards returns to Netflix for its fifth season on May 30.

