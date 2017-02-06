Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, JLo, Celine Dion To Coach All-Girl ‘The Voice’?

The Voice has seen a number of coaches join the panel since the NBC singing show first aired in 2011, but rumors are now swirling that the talent search could be in for a serious shake up with a possible all-female coaching lineup when Season 13 debuts later this year.

While Season 12 of The Voice is still yet to premiere, fans are already speculating about the coaching panel for Season 13, and some Twitter users are even alleging that there’s a chance Miley Cyrus, who is already confirmed to return, could be part of an all-female line-up alongside Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion.

Though NBC have not spoken out regarding rumors claiming The Voice could have an all-female coaching lineup following the upcoming season of the show, fans have been doing a lot of speculating about the possible new coaching team on social media.

“If the rumors are true, The Voice season 13 will be with @Xtina @MileyCyrus @JLo @celinedion. Full women coaches!” the Twitter user alleged in a tweet on January 31, which sent The Voice fans into a frenzy that Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, who have both appeared on every season of The Voice to date, could be left out in the cold after Season 12 in favor of Miley, Jennifer, Christina and Celine.

NBC have not spoken out about the claims suggesting Celine, Christina and Jennifer will be joining Miley later this year, though rumors have been swirling for months about the possibility of Adam and Blake leaving the The Voice after Season 13 as reports speculated on their possible replacements.

The claims come shortly after TMZ reported that NBC want Celine, who is set to appear on Season 12 as Gwen Stefani’s mentor, to appear on The Voice as a fulltime coach and have allegedly done so for a while.

According to a The Voice insider, Celine had allegedly “been approached to do the gig a few times” by The Voice producers, but claimed that Celine has always turned the show down in the past because of her commitment to her Las Vegas residency.

The source then went on to confirm that Dion eventually agreed to a smaller commitment, appearing as Gwen’s aid on Season 12, but added that The Voice producers would “have to cough up a lot of dough” to see Celine as a fulltime coach.

Though if the latest round of rumors are to be believed, there may be possibility Celine could be tempted to join The Voice on a more permanent basis by the promise of an all-female coaching lineup.

Hollywood Life alleged in late December that Jennifer Lopez was supposedly also in the running to be a coach, claiming that she “would consider” joining the show if asked because she has such close ties with The Voice’s network, NBC.

“[Jennifer] would consider working on The Voice if asked since she has a wonderful relationship with NBC,” a source explained late last year, but claimed that Lopez would turn The Voice down the gig if Fox decided to reprise American Idol, which ended after 15 Seasons last year.

“If she was asked, she would highly consider it,” the insider alleged of Lopez amid The Voice coaching rumors, “but American Idol would get first dibs.”

Latin Times then went on to allege that Christina Aguilera, who has already appeared on several seasons of The Voice, may also be in the running to return to her seat alongside Miley after she last appeared on the series during Season 10.

As for Miley Cyrus, she’s so far the only coach to be confirmed for Season 13 of The Voice after NBC said in a statement that Cyrus would be sitting out a round of shows after making her debut last year.

NBC confirmed The Voice news back in October, revealing their coaching lineup plans for the next two seasons in a statement issued to E! News which announced that former coach Gwen Stefani would be returning to The Voice in Cyrus’s place for the first half of 2017.

“With Miley returning for Season 13,” The Voice said in the statement prior to the speculation Christina, Jennifer and Celine could be by Miley’s side, “we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

Would you watch an all-female season of The Voice with Celine Dion, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus as coaches?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]