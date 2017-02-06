Patriots Parade 2017 Live Stream Info, TV Start Time & 2018 Super Bowl Odds

Another NFL season has come and gone, and once again a Patriots parade is how it will officially end! The New England Patriots are the 2017 Super Bowl champions after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. In one of – if not the most dramatic Super Bowl finishes in NFL history, the Patriots second half comeback is truly a win for the ages.

Trailing 21-0 and 28-3, the Patriots hardly resembled a team that was playing for their fifth championship in team history and second in three years. They looked more like a team that was cracking under the pressure of the bright lights.

In fact, half way through the 3rd quarter, people were reporting fans actually were leaving the game. If that’s true they missed out on one of the wildest finishes in a Super Bowl game.

CBS Sports indicates Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks not just in the NFL, but in sports history. Brady was a magician once again, making plays when the team needed them the most, Oh, and lets not forget about that Julian Edelman catch that seemed to defy gravity.

Brady, who won his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, was beyond elated after the game.

”There were a lot of plays that coach talks about, you never know which one is going to be the Super Bowl winner,” said Brady, who earned a record fourth MVP award and a fifth Super Bowl ring, the most for a quarterback. ”There were probably 30 of those plays tonight and (if) any one of those were different, the outcome could have been different.”

While the celebration in Boston will go on for days, weeks and probably even until next season begins, the official Patriots championship parade is the first official way New England Patriots fans honor their football heroes.

Congratulations to the greatest team, the greatest coach & the greatest quarterback of all time on their 5th #SuperBowl victory. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Vz4oYL2liW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted late last night that the Patriots parade will take place on Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Now, if you can’t make it to the big celebration because of work, school or other obligations, or you are a Patriots fan that doesn’t live in Massachusetts, don’t worry, there are several ways you can watch the parade unfold live.

Bleacher Report indicates that the New England Patriots championship parade will air live nationally on the NFL Network. It will also air live in Boston and several surrounding cities on many news channels including WHDH 7 News Boston, and CBS local Boston.

If you can’t be by a television at 11 a.m. the parade will also be streaming live online through the NFL Network online and CBS Boston.

Now that the 2016 NFL season is officially over, it is time to look ahead to next season.

Las Vegas odds makers have tabbed the New England Patriots once again as the team to beat in 2017.

Vegas Insider reports that the Patriots are the early favorites to win Super Bowl 52 at 13/2 (or 6.5/1) odds. New England is followed by a three way tie for second place between the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons, all currently listed at 12/1.

The longest long shots are the New York Jets and LA rams at 150/1, followed by the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers at 300/1. You can click here to see all of the current odds to win the 2018 Super Bowl.

For NFL fanatics, it is time to take a deep breath, and relax. After all the NFL Draft is only two months away. The NFL Draft will take place on April 27-29 and the NFL Hall of Fame Game is scheduled for Thursday, August 3.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]