Selena Gomez Debuts New Song On Instagram, Is ‘It Ain’t Me’ About Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez just debuted a new track online, but is her latest creation inspired by her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber?

At the end of last week, the 24-year-old singer and actress shared a clip of “It Ain’t Me” on her Instagram page and according to a new report, there is at least one solid clue suggesting that the track may have been written about Selena Gomez’s time with her ex-boyfriend.

On February 5, Hollywood Life shared several lyrics from the song, which read, “I had a dream, we were back to 17, summer nights… never growing up,” and pointed out that Gomez’s relationship with her fellow singer had begun when she was 17.

Selena Gomez has been teasing new songs for nearly a year now, but still, it is unclear when she will be releasing a new album.

As fans will recall, Selena Gomez embarked on a tour last year and was making music as she traveled. However, in August, she shocked fans when she suddenly canceled her tour and reportedly entered a treatment center in Tennessee, where she spent several weeks.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez told People Magazine in a statement on August 30, 2016. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she continued. “Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

A short time after releasing her statement, Selena Gomez was photographed at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Tennessee. At the time, an Us Weekly report claimed Gomez had checked into a treatment center outside of Nashville, where she was focusing on her mental health.

The report also spoke of Selena Gomez’s future music, claiming the singer was supposed to be recording, but because she was taking some time off to address her emotional struggles, it was unclear when she would be returning to the studio.

Selena Gomez ended her alleged stint in rehab at the end of last year and made her return to the spotlight at the 2016 American Music Awards. A short time later, singer Paulina Rubio claimed she and Selena Gomez had teamed up on a new song.

According to an interview with Vanidades magazine, Rubio revealed she had collaborated with Selena Gomez and DJ Snake on her upcoming album. However, according to Gossip Cop, a source close to Selena Gomez has shot down the idea of an upcoming song with Rubio, calling her comments “not true.”

In recent months, as Selena Gomez continues to enjoy her new romance with The Weeknd, the singer has frequently teased her new album to fans online. In addition to her photos and videos, which date back to early last year, Selena Gomez has been seen on the pages of others, including Justin Tranter, who worked with Gomez on her last album, Revival.

As Ultimate Music revealed to readers on February 3, Selena Gomez has been linked to a number of producers in recent weeks, including TEK and Matt Peters, and Jonas Jeberg and The Futuristics, who are responsible for Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello’s current hit “Bad Things”.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]