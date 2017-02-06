Comedian Mocks Barron Trump, Makes ‘School Shooting’ Comments

Barron Trump was mocked by a comedian on Twitter with some harsh comments. A so-called first son “lookalike” has attempted to gain media attention by starring in a comedy show as Donald Trump’s son.

Shannon Noll’s Twitter feed is littered with his hatred for President Donald Trump, and according to the Gateway Pundit, includes potential assassination comments. Along with this, there is an obscene retweet that mentions 10-year-old Barron Trump performing a crude sexual act.

Hey @realDonaldTrump make stricter gun laws and you won't have to worry about a school shooting in your home. — Shannon Noll (@snapplegate87) January 23, 2017

As earlier reported by Chicago Tribune, Shannon Noll was featured in a play, Barron Trump: Up Past Bedtime. In the show, Barron is shown listening to bedtime story before he stays up at all hours in the night to interact with his imaginary friends.

Shannon has revealed that she looks a lot like the first son and that is why she herself was the perfect choice for the role.

“I was originally going to create a fake Trump child, but I look so much like Barron. And going into this, I specifically created this character so that he bears no resemblance in personality to what we’ve seen of Barron Trump. I’m just playing him as a generic kid.”

Apart from tweeting and commenting, Shannon Noll has made it clear that “Barron Trump is absolutely not the butt of a joke.”

This would not be for the first time that Barron has been the subject of cyberbullying. Prior to this, Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich tweeted about Donald Trump’s son. In the now-deleted tweet, Rich referred to the young Barron as “the nation’s first homeschool shooter.”

The backlash against Katie has been intense, with millions of Donald Trump supporters, and even some on the political left, calling for her termination. Monica Lewinsky has come to the child’s defense and tweeted that no one should bully any child. After her offensive tweet, Katie Rich was indefinitely suspended from Saturday Night Live.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

After Rich’s controversial tweet went viral, the White House released an official statement asking the public to respect the 45th president’s children’s right to privacy.

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight,” the statement from the Office of the Press Secretary read. “The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.”

Barron Trump is indeed a popular young man, and it is pretty obvious that several media personalities have taken a huge interest in him. Everyone wants to know more about his day-to-day activity. Before he made news because of Katie Rich’s tweet about him, he was accused of being an autistic child.

Rosie O’Donnell came under heavy media fire after retweeting a video that suggested that Barron Trump might have autism.

“Barron Trump Autistic?” O’Donnell wrote in her retweet of the video. “If so — what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic.”

After her retweet caught media attention, she defended the speculation by writing about her daughter, who was recently diagnosed with the same condition.

“Here is how it went down,” O’Donnell wrote. “My 3.5-year-old daughter Dakota was diagnosed in September with HFA — high functioning autism. I have been immersed in that world/reality since learning — reading — asking questions. It’s all autism — all the time for the newly diagnosed. As we try to grab onto anything to keep us standing, the knowledge we are not alone there are others living this too.”

O’Donnell later apologized to Melania Trump via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Shannon Noll’s play was performed on January 28 and was last performed on February 4. What are your views on Barron Trump’s name being dragged into all of this? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]