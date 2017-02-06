Bella Hadid Still Loves The Weeknd, ‘Heartbroken’ By Selena Gomez PDA?

Bella Hadid is reportedly struggling with the news of The Weeknd’s new romance.

As the “Starboy” singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez, continue to flaunt their romance around the globe, the 20-year-old model is said to be “heartbroken” and “humiliated” by the new couple’s ongoing PDA.

“[Bella Hadid] is putting on a brave front but it’s clear she still has feelings for Abel and is hurt by how public he’s being with Selena. She feels like he’s completely rubbing it in her face,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 5. “She’s heartbroken and feels humiliated and embarrassed. It’s torture for her to see picture after picture of Abel and Selena loved up and all over each other.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were first caught kissing one another on January 10 as they exited Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Then, weeks later, they enjoyed a PDA-filled dinner date in Italy, where Gomez was seen caressing her new flame’s face.

“[Bella Hadid]’s on the look out for a new guy because she thinks it will be the best way to get over Abel, but all her friends are urging her to take her time and not jump straight into some kind of rebound romance,” the Hollywood Life insider claimed.

In the weeks since The Weeknd and his new girlfriend went public with one another, Bella Hadid has been spending the majority of her time in New York City, where she’s been spotted hanging out with her mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster, and her older sister, Gigi Hadid. She’s also been flooded with support online by her family, including her father, Mohamed Hadid, and her friend, Hailey Baldwin, who recently posted a tweet praising Bella Hadid for her cuteness.

“[Bella Hadid] and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” another insider explained to People Magazine last month.

Bella Hadid called it quits with The Weeknd in November of last year after about 2 years of dating. Two months later, his relationship with Gomez was confirmed.

At the time of Bella Hadid’s split from the singer, a source spoke out and claimed they would remain friends.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source close to The Weeknd told Us Weekly magazine. “They really tried to make it work.”

Just weeks after Bella Hadid’s split from The Weeknd, the ex-couple was forced to reunite with one another on stage during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Show in Paris, France, where she was walking alongside several models, including her sister Gigi, and he was performing.

Although some expected the encounter to be awkward, it didn’t appear to be anything out of the ordinary for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd and according to a report, their on-stage reunion wasn’t the only time the former couple reunited in Paris. As E! News revealed to readers at the time, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd also spent time together at the Hotel Costes before the show took place. In addition, The Weeknd reportedly sent something to Bella Hadid’s room to wish her luck before she hit the runway.

“[He] spoke and texted [Bella Hadid] today and throughout these past few days in Paris,” the E! News source said at the time. “They are on great terms—not back together but still talking and are still in love with each other.”

