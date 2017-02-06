Carrie Underwood Tipped For Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show

Carrie Underwood is already being put forward as a potential performer for the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

Though the 2017 Super Bowl may only just have gone out with a bang thanks to Lady Gaga’s stellar halftime performance, there’s already a whole lot of speculation from fans about who should provide the entertainment at Super Bowl 52 in February 2018, and many fans are championing Carrie.

Football fans flocked to social media to put forward Underwood’s name as a possible halftime headliner for the 2018 Super Bowl, which is scheduled to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 4, 2018.

A slew of social media users took to Twitter to urge the NFL to consider Underwood for the 2018 halftime show both before and after seeing Gaga’s electric performance, inundating the football league and the 140-character site with pleas to have Carrie be the big performer at next year’s game.

“Carrie deserves to do the Super Bowl Halftime show more than I deserve to be on this planet,” Twitter user @liveasong4 tweeted out of his hopes to see the former American Idol winner take to the field for Super Bowl 52, while @tkowseke48 added amid the halftime hype, “Lady Gaga is performing at #SB51 but it’s not too early to start campaigning for Carrie next year. #PepsiHalftime #Underwood2018.”

Writer and music critic David Wild also threw his support for Underwood to take on the big show in 2018, tweeting out his support as fans campaigned to get Carrie center stage.

“This reminds me. Who else out there beside me would like to see Carrie take the field at Halftime for #SuperBowl2018?” the Rolling Stone contributing editor wrote of Carrie, who shot to fame after winning American Idol back in 2005.

Other fans also noted that Underwood already has solid ties to the NFL, as Carrie has served as the performer for NBC’s Sunday Night Football theme since she took over the duties from fellow country star Faith Hill back in 2013.

“Why hasn’t Carrie Underwood performed a SB halftime show? It would be iconic as hell,” Twitter user @purrism wrote of their wishes to see Underwood take to the Super Bowl stage in 2018, “and she already does the Sunday night football intro…”

“Super Bowl 52 will be on NBC next year,” @MusicCityTyler added of Underwood, who, per Databox Live, had the third most successful North American tour by a female artist in 2016, raking in $57.6 million on her “Storyteller: Stories In The Round Tour,” putting her behind only Adele and Beyonce. “So it’s time for Carrie to headline the #PepsiHalftime show right? @SNFonNBC.”

Notably, while Underwood has never taken center stage for a halftime show, prior to landing her Sunday Night Football role, Carrie did appear at the Super Bowl back in 2010.

Underwood performed the U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIV seven years ago, marking the last country artist to have the honor of performing the song before the game prior to Luke Bryan’s performance at Super Bowl 51.

It was also rumored back in 2014 that Underwood was actually in the running for the 2015 Super Bowl halftime performance after sports site Terez Owens claimed that Underwood was allegedly very much in the running and had supposedly been in talks with the NFL.

“A few inside sources revealed to us that Underwood most likely will be doing the super bowl halftime show this year,” the site reported of Carrie’s chances of taking on the halftime three years ago. “Football fans already know [Carrie] from Sunday Night Football, and country music is more mainstream than ever. Can’t go wrong with this pick.”

However, Katy Perry was later announced as the halftime performance after it was rumored that Underwood may have had to pull out of negotiations after falling pregnant with her first child, her son Isaiah, who will be celebrating his second birthday later this month.

The NFL are yet to comment when it comes to who could be performing at the 2018 Super Bowl and Carrie is yet to respond to fans’ pleas to take on the prestigious halftime show, though an announcement is expected later this year.

