Selena Gomez Spotted With Justin Bieber’s Friend, Says He’s ‘My Boy’

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are facing rumors of a possible reunion after the “Hands to Myself” singer shared a photo of herself and one of his friends on Instagram.

Selena Gomez is believed to be involved in a relationship with The Weeknd, and the two recently jetted off to a romantic vacation in Italy. However, after returning to Los Angeles days ago, they have been seen together just once and on February 4, Gomez posed for a photo with Justin Bieber’s friend, Justin Stirling.

In the photo, which Selena Gomez shared on Instagram, she was seen with her arms around Stirling’s shoulders and her tongue sticking out. In the caption, the 24-year-old singer and actress wrote, “My boy @justinstirling.”

“Should The Weeknd be worried?” Hollywood Life asked readers after the photo was shared.

As the outlet pointed out, Stirling is a friend of Justin Bieber’s, so if Stirling is around, that could mean that Justin Bieber “isn’t that far away.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated exclusively from 2010 to 2012 and have continued to spend time with one another in the years since. In late 2015, Selena Gomez sparked rumors of a reunion with her former boyfriend after they were seen strolling down a street in Los Angeles. The ex-couple also sparked reports of a reconciliation in early 2016 when Justin Bieber shared a throwback photo of the two of them on Instagram,

Although he was linked to Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin at the time, that didn’t stop Justin Bieber from posting an old photo of himself and Selena Gomez kissing in a swimming pool in March. Then, days later, Selena Gomez added to the speculation into their potentially rekindled romance when she was spotted in the audience at Bieber’s “Purpose World Tour” show in Los Angeles.

Despite the online flirtation and public support, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber ultimately went their separate ways and in August of last year, he debuted his relationship with Sofia Richie on Instagram. After sharing a photo of himself and Richie, the daughter of musician Lionel Richie, Bieber reprimanded fans who had not approved of the romance. In turn, a feud with Selena Gomez was born.

After seeing that Bieber had threatened to make his account private due to the backlash he received for the romance, Selena Gomez told the singer that his fans have been there for him since the start and advised him to keep his relationship to himself. In response, Bieber accused Selena Gomez of using him for attention.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s Instagram feud quickly escalated and by the time it was over, they had both accused the other of being unfaithful.

Just weeks after her feud with Bieber on Instagram, Selena Gomez announced she was suffering from anxiety and depression and weeks later, she was rumored to be seeking treatment for her emotional struggles in rehab.

Although Selena Gomez never cited Justin Bieber as the reason behind her struggles, a source weeks ago suggested that her mother, Mandy Teefy, felt he was a major issue in her life. In fact, after Selena Gomez reportedly left rehab, her mother allegedly reached out to Bieber to ensure he would not contact her in any way.

“[Selena Gomez’s] family feels that no one has ever gotten under her skin like Justin and, ultimately, he affected her in a deeply negative way,” a source told Life & Style magazine last month. “[Mandy] really believes that Selena will be able to heal faster without him.”

“[Selena Gomez’s] addiction to Justin is what everyone is afraid is going to take the ultimate toll,” a different source revealed to the magazine in December. “Justin takes her to a dark place mentally, and she really can’t let go. She was stalking Justin on social media.”

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]