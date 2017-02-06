Selena Gomez Watches The Super Bowl Without The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez spent her Sunday night with a few couples, but where was The Weeknd?

On February 5, Selena Gomez enjoyed watching the Super Bowl with friends and during the event, numerous photos and videos of the 24-year-old singer were shared on social media.

As Entertainment Tonight revealed to readers, Selena Gomez found herself playing “third wheel” with her friends while The Weeknd was nowhere to be seen.

Selena Gomez and friends watching the #SuperBowl via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/181ouBpL53 — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 6, 2017

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their romance in Santa Monica, California, last month after a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant. Then, for several days, they appeared together in Los Angeles, where they were spotted enjoying a night out with friends, including Jaden Smith and French Montana, at Dave & Busters. A short time later, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd further confirmed their romance when they traveled to Italy.

During their trip to Italy, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted looking cozy with one another as they took in the sights of numerous locations in Venice and Florence.

Although Selena Gomez and The Weeknd weren’t seen together on Sunday night as the “Hands to Myself” singer watched the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, the couple has stepped out together at least once since returning to the States after their European vacation.

“For The Weeknd, no place says love more than Italy and that’s one of the reasons he wanted to spend time there with Selena [Gomez],” an insider explained to Hollywood Life at the end of last month. “With all the hate that’s going on with Donald Trump being President, he just wanted to get the f**k out and be surrounded with love and beauty and Selena gave him all of that and more!”

“Their trip was bomb. They saw some historical sights, laughed, and found this cute little chain length fence and put a love lock on it!” the outlet revealed, adding that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez may soon be seen in Toronto.

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are expected to be attending the 2017 Grammy Awards together next Sunday night, the insider claimed they may soon visit Canada, where The Weeknd is from.

“The Weeknd loves traveling with her and wants to take her to Toronto next and give her a personal tour of his old stomping grounds,” the insider said.

Last year, Selena Gomez shocked fans when, in the midst of her “Revival World Tour,” she announced she would be taking some time off to tend to her struggles with depression, anxiety and panic attacks. In a statement to People Magazine, Selena Gomez confirmed the remaining dates of her tour would be canceled and thanked fans for their support.

Following the end of her “Revival World Tour,” Selena Gomez was photographed in Tennessee, where she was rumored to be seeking treatment for her mental health. Then, in November 2016, she made her return to the spotlight at the American Music Awards, where she was awarded with the title of Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock.

Although Selena Gomez hasn’t issued a statement to fans in regard to her relationship status with The Weeknd quite yet, a report days ago claimed her time with The Weeknd has actually been beneficial to her health.

“[Selena Gomez]’s health has been improving significantly since began dating Abel,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 3. “His affection has come at the right time in her life. She is thriving, happier and healthier than she has been in a long time.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]