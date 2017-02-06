Lady Gaga Flashes Underwear Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga, accidently flashed her nude underwear at the NRG stadium in Houston ahead of her wondrous performance. The star covered up as soon as she realized her slight fashion malfunction.

Something quite reminiscent of Janet Jackson during her performance with Justin Timberlake luckily for the Bad Romance artist she had an amazing performance that didn’t have such a wardrobe malfunction.

Dream comes true

The artist was thrilled about her Super Bowl performance, as she had dreamt to perform in what would be considered one of the biggest events in both her life and her career.

“I’ve been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I’m going to do,” “For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together. The thing is, it’s such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it’s been done so many times.” Gaga said.

Lady Gaga announced that she would be performing alone during the halftime slot becoming the eighth artist to perform solo. She had performed last year at the Super Bowl 50 whereby Beyonce and Bruno Mars stole the show with an upbeat performance. The star sang the national anthem so well that she was drew comparisons and rankings on twitter and more.

She was dressed quite differently during the Super Bowl 50, to what we were used to in an all red ensemble with red glittering eyes.

This led many to speculate as to how she would be dressed during this year’s performance and Gaga, one not to disappoint was stunning.

The Born this way artist, dedicated her performance to her fans on Instagram. She said that she dedicated every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit.

“To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you,” she added.

Lady Gaga looked around the stadium in her all black outfit that had a train. She tossed around the ball and posed for pictures before getting ready for her performance. The star shared various videos of herself on her social media accounts looking happy and ready to perform her huge gig. She wore a pink football jersey and a pink helmet along with her black panties as she danced around and had some fun.

The blonde artist hinted during an interview that she would perform in her own way and in true fashion she did. She kept her fans on her toes as she came from the rooftop of the stadium and sang some of her greatest hits.

She used part of the American Pledge of Allegiance in her opening song, stating, one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all, in the song, This Is Your Land by Woody Guthrie.

She also gave a shout out to her parents during her song a million reasons. She made one outfit change during the 13 minute performance her dancers also made outfit changes from party clothes to all white. The whole show stunned fans as they did what was expected when it came to a Gaga performance.

Lady Gaga who is a strong spokesperson when it comes to equality managed to send out her message through her music rather than out rightly bashing. Spreading a message of unity in the stadium as football fans awaited the rest of the game between Atlanta Falcons and The New England Patriots.

As many awaited for a Trump mention the star managed to keep her performance light and positive.

The Super Bowl ended with the New England Patriots beating the Atlanta Falcons with Tom Brady leading their win.

She joins the likes of Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and Madonna who all did amazing jobs during their Halftime performances. She announced on her Instagram account that she would have a world tour for her latest album, Joanne.

A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]