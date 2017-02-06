New Update Reveals ‘What’s Next’ For Goldberg After WWE Contract Expires

As far as fans know, Bill Goldberg’s WWE contract only has him wrestling up until WrestleMania 33, where he is almost as good as confirmed to be facing Brock Lesnar. He’s also confirmed to be taking part in next month’s Monday Night RAW-exclusive Fastlane pay-per-view. But what’s next for the man who asks “Who’s next?”

In the fall of 2016, Goldberg made a remarkable return to the world of pro wrestling, more than 12 years after he had last wrestled. But what truly shocked wrestling fans was how well the former WCW and WWE Champion was booked upon his return.

Despite being 49-years-old at the time and over a decade removed from his last match, Goldberg squashed Brock Lesnar in just 86 seconds at Survivor Series 2016 in what was supposed to be a onetime return. But soon enough, news emerged of Goldberg’s WWE deal getting extended for a few more matches. According to Wrestling Inc., this was because both Lesnar and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon saw the potential in extending the Goldberg vs. Lesnar feud beyond one match.

We’ve already seen Bill Goldberg make a good showing at Royal Rumble, and if rumors are to be believed, his Fastlane appearance will be a WWE Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens. And with no known matches lined up for him beyond WrestleMania 33, he’s now taking non-WWE bookings scheduled months after his current contract expires.

It is with the GREATEST of pleasures that we say….GLASGOW…MANCHESTER….LONDON….@Goldberg says….YOU'RE NEXT!!! pic.twitter.com/WJeFYKKyVA — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) February 3, 2017

According to WrestleZone, Goldberg is booked for three dates in the U.K. this summer, as he takes part in a one-man show called “You’re Next! An Evening With Goldberg,” with bookings at Glasgow on June 25, Manchester on June 26, and London on July 2. The show is being promoted by InsideTheRopes.co.uk, which specializes in Q&A sessions and meet-and-greets with wrestlers, so this should be a chance for British fans to get some insights from a certified pro wrestling legend. Pricing for the show has yet to be announced, but WrestleZone noted that tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 10.

Meanwhile, it’s still not sure if Bill Goldberg’s WWE contract will be extended beyond WrestleMania 33. His likely match against Lesnar is expected to be the final encounter between both men, and the resolution of a feud that dates back to 2004, the year when Goldberg had last competed in the WWE. WrestleZone speculated that the “door (may) remain open” for future dates, depending on whether Goldberg’s comeback remains successful and well-received, and whether he and WWE are both interested and can agree on a terms for a new deal.

We can also expect Bill Goldberg to continue taking a wait-and-see approach to his pro wrestling comeback. Speaking to fellow WWE legend Booker T on his Heated Conversations podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Goldberg said in October that he treats every match like it’s the final match of his career.

“I have a one-match contract and I’m taking it like the last match of my career. And the minute after the match is over, I won’t bask in it. I’ll think about what’s next. If it’s anything else in the wrestling world, I’ll consider that. If not, hey, man, it’s not like I’ve been looking for something to do the last 12 years by any means.”

As it stands, the WWE Universe has gotten far more than they expected from Bill Goldberg. And with his WWE contract ending in a couple of months, the door appears to be open for more appearances if he’s up for it. But for the meantime, it looks like he’s preparing for life after his WWE comeback, and making the most of how good it’s been so far.

[Featured Image by WWE]