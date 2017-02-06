WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe, Undertaker Vs. Cena at ‘Wrestlemania 33’

When Roman Reigns eliminated The Undertaker at the Royal Rumble, fans already knew that the WWE is cooking up something for Wrestlemania 33. That major stare down near the end of the Royal Rumble between Reigns and the Deadman only meant that the two will start feuding all the way to a legendary match at Wrestlemania 33. However, the WWE did not anticipate the huge backlash for the match and are now rumoured to be scrambling to rewrite certain scripts for Wrestlemania.

According to Cageside Seats, WWE.com ran a poll that basically asks the fans who they want to see who will tangle with the Phenom at Wrestlemania 33. What is quite notable with the results is the fact that not only did Reigns not win the poll, he was virtually beaten by three other superstars. From the looks of it, the WWE universe does not want to see Roman Reigns face the legendary Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33.

It was John Cena who fans want to face the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 with a resounding 33 percent share of the poll. He was followed by AJ Styles and Bill Goldberg. Roman Reigns had a very poor showing at 6 percent. Speculation is now arising that the WWE wants to do a full turn around with Reigns and Taker at Wrestlemania 33 and replace Roman with John Cena instead.

This makes some sense because it was widely reported in the rumor mills that John Cena and the Undertaker will figure into a match at Wrestlemania 33. This was way before Roman Reigns entered the picture. The WWE chairman, Vince Mcmahon, who was reportedly so high on Roman Reigns vs. the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 that the WWE decided to go in this direction. Suffice to say, based on fans’ reaction and the poll, the whole thing backfired on them.

John Cena is going to lose the WWE championship at Elimination Chamber to Bray Wyatt. This makes sense so that the WWE can make way for the better storyline of Wyatt vs. Orton at Wrestlemania 33. The WWE will then make the fans very happy by finally giving them what they really want, and that is a match between the Undertaker and John Cena at Wrestlemania 33.

So where does this leave Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania? This is the part that might get interesting because according to Bleacher Report, the WWE has found a golden opportunity to pit Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33. This opportunity opened up after Seth Rollins, who was originally set to tangle with Samoa Joe, became injured and won’t make it on time for Wrestlemania. This is where Roman Reigns could step in and still have a high profile match at Wrestlemania 33.

This definitely makes sense and could be the reason why the WWE has still not progressed the whole Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns storyline. They could revive the whole Authority angle and have Roman Reigns seek revenge for Seth Rollins. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns may just be the rivalry that the Raw brand is looking for going to Wrestlemania 33. This will also make way for the dream match between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho at Wrestlemania 33.

Samoa Joe is so good that he can be one of the best heels in wrestling today. If the WWE wants to keep their golden boy, Roman Reigns fed, then it might be a great idea to have him in a match with Samoa Joe at Wrestlemania 33. All the while, the WWE can still be treated to a John Cena vs. the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33. A big match like this will pave the way for Samoa Joe to enter main event status which is something the WWE wants to do fast.

Wrestlemania 33 is still a few months a way and fans are already raging with anticipation on what the WWE plans to do

