Chrissy Teigen’s Nipple Slip At Super Bowl 2017: ‘Boom Goes The Dynamite’

Chrissy Teigen’s nipple made a brief appearance at Superbowl 51 in Houston on Sunday, thanks to an observant viewer who caught the nip slip during the big game’s broadcast, as previously reported by E! News.

Teigen’s nipple slip might have eluded most observers if not for Twitter user @chuckupthedusse who not just tweeted the video but also zoomed in on the nipple as it peaked out from under her top. To top it off, he tweeted the video to Chrissy and John Legend.

Teigen, who was wearing a sheer black blouse with a tan blazer over top, didn’t mind being notified of the nip slip at all. She took the tweet in good humor, going so far as to retweet the video and then captioning it with the words, “boom goes the dynamite.”

The Twitter user who caught Chrissy Teigen’s nipple slip identifies himself as Chuck Will, J.D. on the social media site. In the video he tweeted, he can be heard saying off camera while zooming in on the model’s nipple the words, “Did anybody catch this, or am I the only one?”

In the video, Teigen, 31, and her husband John, 38, are seen enjoying the Super Bowl game in the press box at NRG Stadium.

The television cameras showed several celebrities such as Elton John and Mark Wahlberg before focusing on the celebrity couple. And right around that time, it just so happened that Chrissy’s blazer moved just enough to bare her right nipple.

Chrissy Teigen’s nipple slip at Super Bowl 51 made most people recall Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during her performance with Justin Timberlake for the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show at Houston’s Reliant Stadium back in 2003. The infamous Nipplegate incident saw Timberlake rip off a piece of the singer’s costume to expose her breast, which was adorned with a sunflower nipple ring. The “nip slip” incident was covered incessantly by the media for some time since then.

Before long the FCC fined Jackson, Timberlake, MTV, CBS, and Pepsi for the controversy. But Jackson took the worst brunt of it as she was further demonized by the media, notwithstanding the fact that many other female celebrities like her had also inadvertently popped the nipple before her “unfortunate accident” at the Super Bowl performance. In retrospect, the fact that Jackson’s nipple slip happened at the Super Bowl halftime show may have spelled the difference.

That said, wardrobe malfunctions and nip slips are just regular occurrences in the celebrity world these days, especially now that we’re living in the age of social media. And if there are celebrities that embody this generation’s obsession with social media oversharing, you don’t need to look further than celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Is Chrissy Teigen queen of the overshare? Find out in this week's We Spy Style! http://t.co/WoV21w0WlB pic.twitter.com/HHWM9IQi31 — POPSUGAR Style (@POPSUGARStyle) August 6, 2015

In fact, the couple had been live tweeting almost the entire time they were on attendance at the Super Bowl event, so much so that her followers know what they’ve eaten (nachos and hot dogs).

I had such big jumbo plans but god dammit I love nachos https://t.co/JZS87dnDgd — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Also, Teigen had tweeted the phrase “things are happening” in every chance she got, which is just as well considering that she tweeted almost everything that’d been going on during her Super Bowl date with Legend.

Teigen and Legend share a 9-month-old daughter, Luna, who was conceived via in vitro fertilization. The pair became the subject of pregnancy rumors in the last few months until Chrissy shot them down last week, as reported by People. She also announced that their next baby, once she becomes pregnant in the near future, will be a boy because “that is the embryo we have left.”

Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: "A little baby boy is next for sure!" https://t.co/3X4fPD3PgJ pic.twitter.com/6qSA3SCppW — Babyology (@Babyology) January 30, 2017

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]