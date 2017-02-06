‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Or Katie? Who Will Win Eric’s Heart

The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers for this week tease a war of hearts as Katie fight to win Eric’s heart while Quinn makes a huge mistake with Ridge.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry,this week’s B&B episodes are filled with exciting twists that is all about intriguing flames disguised as friendships. Apparently, this week will be all about Katie (Heather Tom) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) battling their hearts out to get Eric Forrester (John McCook).

Unfortunately for Quinn, Eric’s son Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has become her weakest link to winning the game especially after their steamy moment.

B&B Scoop: Spoilers for the week of January 30, 2017 on The Bold and the Beautiful https://t.co/SKOO3mljVK — Laura H (@pmekame) January 28, 2017

While she intends to keep their kiss a secret from everyone else, The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers reveal that Quinn encouraged Eric to make Ridge co-CEO which makes him closer in proximity than ever. This, says Celeb Dirty Laundry, will definitely hurt her chances with Eric since she can’t seem to get her mind off of Ridge’s irresistible lips.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler: What's Going On Here?! https://t.co/ttVKmXUy6r — SoapShows.com (@SoapShows) January 27, 2017

Making matters worse is their blossoming friendship which will definitely raise suspicions among her enemies especially Katie who loves to snoop around as well as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) who has just come home.

Apparently, Brooke eavesdrops on Quinn and Ridge and confronts them with questions that the duo might want to answer. Brooke feels yet another sting for what she feels is a betrayal, according to Soap Hub.

Moreover, The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie will do some digging after noticing how Ridge and Quinn appear to get closer which makes her the perfect idea buddy for Brooke. The two might decide to hear each other’s ideas on the matter—that is, if Katie’s confession does not ruin it.

Apparently, Katie and Eric are becoming closer. Their friendship blossoms even though Eric repeatedly told Quinn that his devotion to her is airtight. There is also the fact that Katie assured Quinn that she has nothing to worry about.

But lo and behold! Quinn may actually have a lot to worry about as The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie will confess a game-changer to Brooke.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Katie will tell Brooke about her feelings for Eric on one of this week’s episodes. While Brooke may be shocked, the outlet explained that Brooke will see this as an opportunity to remove Quinn from the Forrester family.

After learning about the red flags raised by Quinn’s closeness to Ridge, Brooke would want to get rid of anything that will stand between her and her significant other. By making Eric doubt his wife, there is a good chance that Brooke would finally get rid of her adversary.

But the twists might not stop there. According to more The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers from the outlet, there is also a chance that Katie will make a move on her feelings for Eric before Quinn’s secret kiss with Ridge goes out in the open.

Eric will definitely feel guilty—or confused, at least—if this happens and might struggle on what to do next. Celeb Dirty Laundry says this will give Quinn an opportunity to turn things around by forgiving him for what he did since she herself may have had a similar affair.

There is a lot that could happen in the show that could crush this whole theory to bits but wouldn’t it be exciting to see whether it all plays out as stated? Still, all these should be taken with a grain of salt.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and share with us your thoughts in the comments section below.

This week, February is a month of lovers, fighters and hopeless romantics. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/wC9x33nBTt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 5, 2017

[Featured Image by CBS]