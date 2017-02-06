PlayStation Plus Free & New Games Available This Tuesday, February 7

PS Plus members can enjoy the new set of free games for February beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, immediately after the PS Store gets updated. An assortment of new PlayStation games is also set for release on February 7.

Select games across the PlayStation consoles – PS4, PS3 and PS Vita, will be worth $0 for the entire month. And one of the highlights of this month’s collection of PS Plus free games is Little Big Planet 3, described by the PlayStation Blog as “one of the most imaginative games on PlayStation, full of platforming adventure and excitement.”

Little Big Planet 3 brings back Sackboy alongside three new playable heroes. In this game, “you can discover a world of endless creative surprises as you explore all corners of the Imagisphere” as well as “meet the inhabitants of the mysterious planet Bunkum and face the nefarious Newton in this rich, vibrant world,” the game description on the PlayStation Store noted.

The game, initially released in 2014, regularly comes with a $20 price tag. But thanks to PlayStation’s monthly free game offerings for PS Plus members, those who own the PS4 console can get their own copy of the game for no price starting February 7.

Not a Hero is another PS4 game set to go free tomorrow, originally available for $13. Watch the gameplay trailer of this third-person shooter video game published by Devolver Digital:

For PS3 owners, Starwhal is also included in the list of free games for the month. A cross-buy with PS4, this multiplayer game is created by Breakfall. A portion of PlayStation Lifestyle’sreview for the video game noted the following:

“If you game in groups, pull the trigger on this one. It’s absolutely nuts, but its easy learning curve, wealth of content and humor make Starwhal a blast for group play.”

Anna – Extended Edition, Kalypso’s puzzle adventure game released in 2012, is also going to be free for PS Plus member with the PS3 console. Meanwhile, PS Vita gamers can snatch their free copy of Tribute Games’ Inc.’s fast-paced platformer Ninja Senki DX and FullPowerSideAttack’s 2D action, puzzle and platformer title called TorqueL. Both these games are cross-buy with PS4, too.

LittleBigPlanet 3 and Not a Hero are your free PlayStation Plus games for February: https://t.co/6LM8bZIS9b pic.twitter.com/cVDPqRnCyU — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 4, 2017

Aside from these free games, PlayStation fans can also look forward to new video game releases scheduled tomorrow. According to a separate PS Blog post, 8Days will finally be available on PS4. Players of this arcade game developed by Santa Clara Games will play as Lola “Wasp” and Mike “Ghost” to face the challenges and conflicts coming their way.

Also part of the PS4 games launching tomorrow is Nioh, Team Ninja’s action RPG, arriving both on digital and retail versions. It received an 87 MetaScore from Metacritic while XGN described it as “one of the best action-RPGs ever made.”

“An immense amount of features combined in a challenging game, which will take more than 40 hours of your life. No regrets so far,” the review added.

Uncanny Valley, a survival horror PS4 title, and a PS Vita cross-buy, is also slated for release tomorrow, available for $12. While it won’t be free at launch, PS Plus members are entitled to a 15% discount upon the game’s release, according to PlayStation Lifestyle. The game developed by Cowardly Creations was originally released for PC back in 2015.

PS4’s February 7 releases also include The Onion Knights, Super Gunworld 2 and Kitty Powers Matchmaker. Meanwhile, the sequel to zombie survival video game, How To Survive, as well as the puzzle platformer So Many Me! should be available starting today, February 6, on PS4.

Ping Pong VR, another game arriving tomorrow, as its name suggests, will require the use of the PlayStation VR. The table tennis simulation game comes with various gameplay modes and each of its environment “is styled as a stadium with a fully animated audience, creating an immersive playing environment,” PlayStation noted.

Which among these new games and free PS Plus titles are you excited to get?

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]