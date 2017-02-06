Joshua Sasse & Mysterious Woman Cozy Up After Shocking Split With Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue’s ex-fiancé, Joshua Sasse, was spotted looking cozy with a mysterious woman, days after Kylie ditched the engagement. She ended her engagement to Joshua after rumors surfaced that he grew too close to Spanish actress Marta Milans.

The alleged rumor wasn’t true at all as Joshua Sasse cozied up with a mysterious woman on Sunday. And the pictures are proof that Joshua and this woman are quite fond of each other.

Who’s that girl?

The British actor was spotted hanging out with a pretty brunette on Monday. The pair was enjoying a three-hour lunch in a London pub earlier that day. By the time they left their West London rendezvous, it was already dark and the mysterious woman followed Joshua to his motorbike where they shared a warm hug before heading off separately.

The pretty woman sported a casual look by wearing a striped red and blue scarf, puffer jacket with fur lining, black leggings, and a pair of cool black Nike kicks. Joshua Sasse also sported the same theme: a casual look. He wore a shearling-trim bomber jacket, stonewash jeans, cap, and white Nike shoes.

“They seemed very happy in each other’s company. You could tell they were close and had a lot in common. They were laughing a lot. If you didn’t know Joshua was with Kylie you might have thought they were a couple,” an onlooker told the Mirror.

Furthermore, they ended their cozy meeting with a warm embrace as Joshua sat on his motorbike. A few paparazzi photos show how the two were obviously comfortable as they bid their farewells. After the hug, the mysterious brunette hid her face under the hood of her jacket as she goes home incognito.

“The lady gave Joshua an embrace and they seemed close. They were clearly very fond of each other,” the onlooker added.

The sweet romance that wasn’t really there

The 18-month romance of Kylie and Joshua had their own journey of ups and downs. They met in the summer of 2015 during the filming of the TV musical comedy Galavant, and romance rumors started when they appeared at the Rugby World Cup Final together. The couple officially started dating in September 2015 and announced their engagement in February 2016.

Kylie Minogue flashes her engagement ring at gym with her hottie finacé ???? https://t.co/htn9krosIX pic.twitter.com/NHE2QtWi3c — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 4, 2016

We can remember how the Aussie pop star showed off her huge diamond ring during the NME awards after party. However, in November 2016, Sasse is said to have bonded with Marta Milans while filming rom-com TV series No Tomorrow in Canada. The two was reportedly very close which sparked rumors that they might be dating amidst engagement.

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse, despite the rumors, tried to keep their love aflame. But things did not go well when the couple had bouts of furious arguments last month, which led to Kylie calling off the engagement.

“She is absolutely devastated, totally heartbroken. She really believed he was The One. But she no longer trusts him,” an insider source said.

Friends and fans of Kylie were then quick to support the singer, calling Joshua a “non-trusty opportunist only out for himself.” They believed that ex-fiancé Joshua’s intentions for Kylie weren’t authentic, and his romance with her was because he was after something else. Ouch!

That wasn’t quite the ending we expected

The singer confirmed the sad news on Instagram last week, posting a picture of a beautiful sunrise as she thanks her fans for their constant support and concern.

“Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go out separate ways.”

#lovers … Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises A photo posted by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Feb 3, 2017 at 12:51am PST

