Cheryl Cole Instagram Baby Bump Photo: Maternity Shoot Teased By Photographer

Cheryl Cole is getting ready for the arrival of her baby with former One Direction member, Liam Payne and what better way to do that than to have a maternity shoot. It appears it might just be what Cole had in mind, after a friend of hers teased a possible baby bump photo shoot on Instagram.

After Beyoncé made the headlines with her twin pregnancy announcement and her nude maternity photos surfaced on the Internet, rumors about Cheryl Cole being next to have a nude baby bump shoot made the rounds. This started after fashion photographer Mariano Vivanco, who also happens to be Cole’s friend, shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “My Devine @cherylofficial…”

The Cheryl Cole Instagram photo suggests a behind-the-scene look that featured a red fabric draped over a stool set against a classic, grayscale background. The same photo was also shared over Snapchat with the caption, “I’m shooting someone very special today,” Mirror reported. However, the photo was removed shortly after it was shared on the social media platforms.

This Cheryl Cole Instagram teaser from the photographer fueled rumors that the former X-Factor judge had stripped down to show off her baby bump. There were even talks that Liam Payne’s girl may have done a shoot that resembled Demi Moore’s. It can be remembered that the Ghost actress posed nude for the front cover of Vanity Fair’s August 1991 issue.

It remains unclear if the 33-year-old English beauty has really posed for cameras or if maternity photos will be released to the public. But if rumors are true, Cheryl’s photos come next to Beyoncé’s, whose stunning images have recently been released to the public. Nevertheless, fans are excited about the rumored maternity shoot after the Instagram teaser. Some of them were impatient, and at the same, excited to see photos, while some speculate that the singer may have already given birth and the shoot with Vivanco was for the mother and her baby.

Vivanco’s Cheryl Cole Instagram teaser photo was not the only photo involving the singer/actress that was deleted after it was posted on social media. There was also an instance in which a short video of Cheryl Cole’s growing belly was shared on Instagram by her hairdresser. In the video captured by Wendy Iles, Cole was wearing a tight black dress and she appeared comfortable as she prepared for the shoot. This video was also taken down after but not before some news outlets got hold of it.

Cheryl first met 23-year-old Liam in 2008 when he auditioned for the singing competition. However, the couple did not start dating until sometime in early 2016. Cheryl Cole pregnancy rumors started to swirl in September 2016 and since then she and Payne have been among the favorite subjects of headlines.

Neither Cole nor Payne publicly confirmed that they are expecting a child together but the couple has been spotted together on several occasions and people did not fail to notice Cheryl’s baby bump. But friends are talking, like Payne’s bandmate, Niall Horan, who had expressed his excitement for the arrival of the baby during a chat with Daily Star.

“Liam hasn’t said he’s nervous but I’m sure he is. I bet he can’t wait as well. It is a very exciting thing in your life.”

Cheryl Cole will be due anytime soon and she is reportedly already making the necessary preparations for the birth of her baby. A Silver Cross delivery was spotted driving away from Cole’s home, The Sun reported. The actress was said to have purchased a pram for her baby, the brand of which – Silver Cross – is the same one used by Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Media outlets have already contacted a representative for Cole but no one has given a comment yet. For now, fans can only hope that the Cheryl Cole Instagram maternity teaser materializes and stunning photos will soon be revealed.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]