Gisele Bundchen Had The Best Reaction In Husband Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Victory

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady’s wife, had the most epic celebration during the New England Patriots’ stunning Super Bowl win, which saw perhaps the best comeback in NFL history, the NY Post reports.

The media were on hand to capture the moment Gisele lost it, as multiple clips of her ecstatic celebration were uploaded on Twitter and Facebook during and after the big game. In some of the videos, Bundchen, with a look of glee written all over her face, is seen whipping her head wildly from side to side. Holding her phone at arm’s length, she is seen capturing presumably a video of herself, which could only mean that the clip may be seen on her Snapchat account sometime soon.

It got even better as her celebration turned adorably awkward when she dropped her phone on the floor right after her big celebration.

It was only five years ago when Gisele Bundchen was heavily criticized after being caught on video blaming Tom Brady’s teammates for her husband’s loss (and missed opportunity to win a fourth championship ring) following the Patriots’ 21-17 loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI, as previously reported by Big Blue View.

As the Brazilian supermodel made her way through the Lucas Oil Stadium following the big loss, fans were heard yelling “Eli rules!” and “Eli owns your husband.” Gisele didn’t take the taunts lying down as she told the hecklers that the receivers, not her husband, were to blame for the loss.

“You [need] to catch the ball when you’re supposed to catch the ball,” she is heard saying. “My husband cannot [expletive] throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can’t believe they dropped the ball so many times.”

Gisele didn’t mention any names during her lambasting of Tom Brady’s teammates, but it’s fair to surmise that she was referring to the Patriots’ wide receiver Wes Davis, who dropped the ball during a huge play with just four minutes left in the game. Tight end receiver Aaron Hernandez also had a costly mistake when he missed a catch in the fourth quarter.

Not long after the Bundchen video was leaked, TMZ reported that people from the Patriots’ organization said the supermodel violated a “code of brotherhood” by criticizing Tom Brady’s teammates. Her husband’s teammates reportedly felt betrayed, saying that “it’s like knocking someone when they are down,” according to a source.

Tom Brady decided not to comment on the issue when the team arrived at Gillette stadium from Indianapolis. Patriots spokesperson Stacey James also refused to comment by shaking his head from side to side and pursing his lips at reporters.

Whatever are Gisele Bundchen’s feelings about the incident now, the supermodel sure isn’t blaming anyone after tonight’s game as her husband Tom Brady just cemented his legacy as the best quarterback in NFL history by winning his fifth championship NFL ring and his fourth MVP trophy.

As such, Gisele wasn’t the only lady to cheer on her husband in Houston. Just before the game, she posted a photo of their daughter wearing a “Brady’s Little Ladies” shirt. The photo was met with amazing response, getting over half a million likes within 24 hours of its posting.

“Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl,” Bundchen captioned the photo.

After a few hours, Gisele posted another photo, this time of her squad wearing similar shirts.

“We are ready! Let’s go @tombrady!! Let’s go Pats!!!” the caption read.

Looking back, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s daughter Vivian proved to be the lucky charm the Patriots needed. With the amount of support the legendary quarterback got from his family, it’s no wonder he was playing inspired to the last minute. Of course, Brady’s teammates deserve a lot of the credit as well, as pointed out by Benjamin Hoffman in his New York Times article.

