Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Hires Lady Gaga For Super Bowl Ad To Boost Sales

There has been a great deal of corporate upheaval at Tiffany & Co. jewelers with the exit of the CEO just as the company runs its first-ever Super Bowl advertisement. The jewelry chain is looking to change its marketing strategies, using Lady Gaga as a spokesperson in an attempt to boost waning sales results. Tiffany & Co. is hoping that the tie-in between Lady Gaga performing at halftime, and the commercial for Tiffany & Co. jewelry will give the company the shot in the arm it needs.

There have been several instances over the last years that have hurt Tiffany & Co., including a lawsuit by a fired employee who says she was let go for no good reason, says the Inquisitr. Kristin Rightnour said that she was fired from her position at Tiffany & Co. after the company insisted that she remarked that “Jews killed Jesus.” Rightnour says that she didn’t say that, but rather said that “Catholics believe that Jews killed Jesus.” An investigation was launched after another employee allegedly complained.

Tiffany & Co. CEO Frederic Cumenal Exits https://t.co/sGdqjddvfA via @BoF — Ginnane & Associates (@GinnaneAssociat) February 6, 2017

Bloomberg says that a lot of changes are afoot at Tiffany & Co., which includes the abrupt replacement of the company CEO, Frederic Cumenal, after less than favorable financial results. For now, the position will be filled by chairman and former CEO Michael Kowalski. Tiffany & Co. suffered a loss after the company’s top designer left three weeks ago, and after weaker-than-expected sales tallies came in from the holidays.

To attempt to balance out the losses, Kowalski says the company has been cutting costs, rolling out new products, and changing the marketing strategy.

“The board believes that accelerating execution of those strategies is necessary to compete more effectively in today’s global luxury market and improve performance.”

Tiffany & Co. is trying to make a connection with a younger audience, and that is where Lady Gaga comes in for the Super Bowl ad campaign. While Tiffany & Co. is considered somewhat conservative, and a safe choice in jewelry, choosing Lady Gaga to represent their product is supposed to say that even the avant-garde are attracted to the jewelry of Tiffany & Co.

Signing Lady Gaga for their Super Bowl ad was quite a coup for Tiffany & Co., as it will tie into the halftime performance, which was widely enjoyed by audiences everywhere, says Heavy.com. The full Tiffany & Co. commercial with Lady Gaga is in black and white, and a full 60 seconds, tapping into the style of the jeweler, matched with the style of Lady Gaga.

It’s been 20 years since Tiffany & Co. aired an ad during the Super Bowl, and this time, creative director Grace Coddington is bringing her own experience as an artist and a model to the 60-second spot.

“[Coddington] has produced some of fashion’s most memorable imagery. Her pictures might be jolly and decadent or moody and mysterious, but they always tell a story – and a sweeping, vivid yarn at that.”

In the commercial, Lady Gaga talks about having a sense of style and creativity, and challenging the status quo.

“I love to change. It’s pretentious to talk about how creative you are; I don’t feel that way at all. I think it’s empowering and important, and I’m coming for you.”

business: The CEO of Tiffany & Co. resigns amid concerns about the company's financial performance … pic.twitter.com/dJJFCEM99M — Digital Marketing (@Tweeting_Local) February 6, 2017

After the commercial, Tiffany is launching its HardWear line, which will be available for pre-orders, but it won’t be available in stores until late April.

