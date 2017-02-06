Jill Duggar Dillard Reveals Plans To Return to Central America While Pregnant

Everyone has been wondering if Jill and Derick Dillard will head back to Central America now that she has a second baby on the way. This couple has never been shy about the fact that they plan to continue doing mission work and not live in the United States full-time. Well, the news is here, and Jill is finally confirming what their plans are during her pregnancy. People got the chance to talk to Jill Duggar Dillard and get the details about her plans, and she is now being slammed for her decision. A lot of fans do not agree with her choice.

As fans remember, when Jill Duggar Dillard has Israel things didn’t go easy for her, and she had a c-section at the hospital instead of the home birth she had planned on having with him. Here sister Jessa also had to be rushed to the hospital, but it was after she gave birth. Jill not being in the United States when she has her little boy scares everyone. The thing is Jill is going to be heading back once again, even though she plans to be in the United States before the baby is born. Here is what she said about it.

“We are planning to go back very soon, Then we will come back for the birth of the baby.”

Their last trip was a year long, and so obviously this one won’t be as long. The big thing to worry about is if Jill Duggar Dillard was to happen to have her baby early. She wouldn’t make it back to the United States if that was to happen. If Jill has problems in her pregnancy, they could decide to cut their trip short and head home early. Jill has simply said they are leaving soon, but isn’t sharing the details of when that is going to be exactly.

Her rough first birth hasn’t caused Jill to be afraid about having another baby boy, though. She shared her thoughts.

“There’s a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy. Derick and I have been down this road together, so we’re comfortable. I’m just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can. But this time I know that labor is unpredictable.”

Hollywood Life shared that Jill and Derick Dillard revealed that they are having a second little boy. Her sister Jessa Duggar Seewald has made the decision to keep the sex of her baby a secret, but Jill wasn’t afraid to share the news with fans. She isn’t actually due to have her little boy until July.

It is expected that Jill and Derick Dillard will come back home a month or so before their new son is expected to get here. That will only give them a few months on this mission trip, but the couple seems to think that it is worth it and will be heading back. They took their son Israel with them last time, so there is no reason to think they won’t take him again. They will very possibly take their new son back with them after it is born as well.

