‘Bold And Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Confesses, Thomas Rebels, And Bill Battles

Juicy things are on the way during the week of February 6 on The Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers tease that the move to make Ridge co-CEO with Steffy will continue to generate a lot of friction at Forrester Creations while the revival of Spectra Fashions will soon be shaking things up significantly. Brooke is back and she’s anxious to start her life with her fiance, but Bill isn’t giving up on her. Thomas and Rick are irritated about the changes at the company and Zende will be making a move to try to win back Nicole.

Brooke overheard Quinn pushing Ridge to promise to keep their secret under wraps and the last that viewers saw she was demanding an explanation. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via SheKnows Soaps indicate that during Monday’s show, Ridge will fill Brooke in on a secret, but it seems highly unlikely that he will tell her about the kiss. He will make a confession of some sort, details Soap Central, but chances are that he’ll spin things to ensure that he stays in his fiancee’s good graces.

Rick and Bill will be having a discussion about Brooke and Bold and Beautiful spoilers share that she will talk with Bill and explain why she was away from Los Angeles for so long. In addition, Bill will try to convince her that she is taken for granted by her fiance and he’s clearly going to do whatever it takes to win her back.

Thomas is furious that he has been pushed to the sidelines at Forrester Creations and Bold and Beautiful spoilers note that he will take it out on Steffy during the coming episodes. She will do her best to smooth things over with him, but many viewers are betting that he will soon join forces with the revived Spectra Fashions as a way to take control and make his mark. Sally Spectra will be anxious to shake things up as she restarts her great aunt’s company and everybody will be anxious to see when word spreads about the return of this fashion rival.

Wyatt is said to resign from Forrester soon and Bill has already spoken about wanting his sons back under his wing at Spencer Publications. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint at challenges for Quinn and Eric in their marriage as she deals with her insecurities and her lingering feelings for Ridge as Katie’s presence adds an additional distraction.

Katie will open up to Brooke about her connection to Eric and she’ll also be carefully watching the interactions between Ridge, Quinn, and Eric. She has already become somewhat suspicious on this front and it sounds as if she may soon push to expose what she suspects is happening. Also ahead this week, Zende will arrange a surprise for Nicole that seemingly involves another proposal and Steffy will be making some decisions regarding how her image is handled on social media.

Ivy will pop up as the action plays out this week and as the month continues there will be a Valentine’s Day proposal and an epic wedding gathering. Will Ridge blow it with Brooke because of his kiss with Quinn? Is Katie developing romantic feelings for Eric? Will Steffy and Liam really tie the knot and will their relationship last this time? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things will get intense in the episodes ahead and fans are curious to see where things will head next.

[Featured image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]