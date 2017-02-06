Casey Affleck Is Not Oscars 2017 Front-Runner Anymore After SAG

Casey Affleck’s chances of winning the Oscars 2017 Best Actor award are diminishing by the day, according to FiveThirtyEight. Denzel Washington upset Affleck and his Oscars 2017 chances by winning the best male lead actor award at last Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Award for his phenomenal role in Fences.

Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck have just arrived to be honored with our Cinema Vanguard Award! #michellewilliams #caseyaffleck #sbiff pic.twitter.com/WfctoLrseg — SBIFF (@SBIFF) February 6, 2017

Casey Affleck may be facing sexual harassment allegations, but he also faces fierce competition at this year’s awards race. The younger brother of Ben Affleck, who won the best actor award at the 2017 Golden Globes for his performance in Manchester by the Sea, may not get his long-desired Academy Awards’ Best Actor prize though many have considered him a front-runner.

Casey Affleck had been a safe bet for Oscar bettors to win best actor at the upcoming Feb 26 Academy Awards ceremony, up until he lost his SAG nomination to Washington. The loss was so significant because 82 per cent of the past 22 SAG winners subsequently won at the Oscars.

Still, Oscar bettors will have one more chance to check Casey Affleck’s chances of winning an Academy Award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which will be held two weeks before the Oscars ceremony and boasts the accuracy rate of 52 per cent in the past 25 years.

While it’s unclear if it were rekindled sexual harassment allegations against Casey Affleck that played a cruel joke on the actor’s Oscar-winning chances, the Manchester by the Sea actor had been a safe bet front-runner until last Sunday.

Casey Affleck got his front-runner status thanks to winning top prizes at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the New York, and Chicago critics’ awards as well as the National Board of Review. However, even all these prizes combined don’t make up for his crucial SAG loss to Washington.

While Washington is currently in the lead of Oscars 2017 race, BAFTA 2017 awards will give a clearer picture of Casey Affleck’s chances of winning: though Washington isn’t nominated. At the BAFTA 2017, Affleck faces competition from La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling, Hacksaw Ridge‘s Andrew Garfield, and Captain Fantastic‘s Viggo Mortensen.

Chatting with E! Online‘s Giuliana Rancic at SAG’s red carpet, Casey Affleck revealed why he didn’t thank his celebrity brother Ben Affleck during his 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech, according to E! Online.

The night after Casey Affleck won the Golden Globe, Ben came on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to complain that his brother had left him out of his acceptance speech. But the Manchester by the Sea actor apparently has a legitimate explanation for that.

Apparently, Casey Affleck thinks Ben didn’t deserve to be thanked, as the actor says Ben wasn’t much involved in the making of Manchester by the Sea. Ouch!

“I was sort of just curious as to what I was supposed to be thanking him for. Maybe he thought he was involved in the movie, but he wasn’t.”

However, Casey Affleck quickly added that there are “a lot of things” to thank Ben Affleck for, but accepting a Golden Globe for his role in the Kenneth Lonergan-directed film was just not one of those “things.”

Casey Affleck insists he had no reason to thank Ben https://t.co/8S3RQbd7VE pic.twitter.com/sLQf9PTetL — Billy Bloke (@eBayDownUnder) January 30, 2017

Casey Affleck, who was nominated at this year’s SAG Awards, also revealed he hadn’t prepared a speech ahead of time. Well, Affleck didn’t have to improvise after all since he lost his nomination to Washington.

Casey Affleck also added that he does his best at thanking “as many people as I can” because it seems “appropriate and conventional and the right thing to do.” The actor explained that there are “so many” people involved in a movie he would like to thank, but then “they play the music and someone kicks me off-stage.”

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]