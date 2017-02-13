‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’: Sidequests Will Be ‘Meaningful’, BioWare Confirms

Mass Effect: Andromeda is on its way to consoles next month, and fans are in for some changes.

You’ve saved the world multiple times over. You’ve faced off against a multitude of different enemies, forged friendship and love between crew members, and explored the vastness of space in search of resources and new experiences. If you think you’ve seen it all, Andromeda is closing one book and opening another in response.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is the story of a new main character. Scott and Sara Ryder, depending on who the player chooses, will take on the role of your new Commander Shepard. As such, players will be exposed to a new main story. Of course, what’s a great RPG without side quests? Players are usually sent to fetch an item, destroy an enemy, or gain a new item that will serve some small purpose until circling back into the main story. It’s to be expected, and it can become tedious if you’re looking to reach the end of the main story with little interruption.

Brief MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA Pre-Order Video Teases Multiplayer Gameplayhttps://t.co/jYRHBakxgt — pic.twitter.com/902R5Hy38P — GameTyrant (@GameTyrant) February 3, 2017

Thankfully, BioWare is aware of this. In a report by GameSpot, it’s been confirmed that Mass Effect: Andromeda’s side quests will be “meaningful”. With the Mass Effect world so expansive, it makes sense to ensure that players don’t feel overwhelmed or as if their efforts outside of the main story will amount to nothing.

Producer Fabrice Condominas spoke to PC Gamer about their efforts in making side quests shine. In the report, Fabrice makes mention of The Witcher 3, a title by CD Projekt Red. If you’ve played the game, then it’s no secret that Geralt’s exploration outside of the game’s main road are just as exciting and engaging as the main plot’s progression. Every action had a consequence, and Geralt was bound to change the game by making certain decisions and changing the world around him.

Another game that takes side quests seriously is Dragon Age: Inquisition. Another title by BioWare, this game’s additional quests are long and consist of a string of seemingly endless quests.

Condominas had this to say in regards to Dragon Age, more specifically the feedback that was given in regard to one of the game’s areas and its side quests.

“We are approaching the completionist aspect very differently, because we’ve done and learned a lot from Inquisition,” Fabrice began. “But we’ve also observed what other games have been doing, like The Witcher. And it was very important for us that the quantity of scope doesn’t downgrade the quality of whatever you are doing there.”

#MassEffectAndromeda will have over a dozen "hubs" in addition to the planet areas, the Nexus and Kadara. https://t.co/sWiDedkKXf — MEOdyssey (@MEOdyssey) February 10, 2017

The specifics of what Bioware has in store to make Mass Effect: Andromeda’s side quests meaningful hasn’t been discussed. Still, it’s a nod in the right direction if they’re taking from fan feedback to ensure that their upcoming title learns from past experience. Mass Effect gives the players much to do. From driving across the surface of an unexplored planet to taking a ship and gathering resources, players can expect to be occupied with necessary adventures that will deviate from the game’s advance.

A report by Games Radar shows our protagonist, Sara Ryder, wearing the N7 space suit. If this is any indication, Andromeda will pay homage to former installments in some ways. We don’t know if she or Scott will be anything like Shepard, but we can certainly hope that dialogue and interaction will remain as intriguing and explosive as Shepard’s with the crew of the Normandy.

Ultimately, time will tell if the new formula from BioWare on side quests will be successful or not. The game is set to be released to consoles on March 21 of this year.

