‘Zero Escape: The Nonary Games’ Comes To North America In March 2017

Playstation Vita gamers will finally get to play all the “Nonary Games” in the Zero Escape Series. It was made known that Zero Escape: The Nonary Games will release in the United States this coming March.

According to an article written by Siliconera, it reports that Aksys revealed to them the official North American release of the upcoming game for the Playstation 4 and Playstation Vita. It will be made available via hardcopy or digital format via video game retailers or the Playstation Store on Tuesday, March 24, 2017. The “Nonary Games” consists of the first and second games in the Zero Escape Series, Zero Escape: 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors and Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward.

Certain details about the first game in the series, Zero Escape: 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors, were highlighted given the fact the game was never released on a Sony system before and was previously an exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS handheld peripheral system. For starters, Wendee Lee will reprise her role as Clover as will other voice actors who had roles in both games in the collection. There will also be an adventure and novel mode available. The former will have animated characters with different poses and the latter will have text above the character. A built-in calculator has been added. Finally, exploration of the room with the touch screen is now possible.

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games will release just one year after the third game in the series, Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma, released Nintendo 3DS, Playstation Vita, and Microsoft Windows. It is possible the reasons why the game was not included in the collection this year are that the game is still fairly new and that it being a part of the collection would undercut sales.

It should be noted that Spike Chunsoft is well-known for making survival games with puzzle-solving concepts. The release of Zero Escape: The Nonary Games might be the beginning of something even bigger pertaining to their entire library of games. It is possible we might see a collection of the first two games in the main series of Danganronpa. If we are lucky, we might even get the spin-off title, Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls. Until such are announced, they are nothing more than speculation.

According to a written article by Anime News Network, it reports that Zero Escape: The Nonary Games will specifically release on March 24, 2017 but only as a digital copy through the Playstation Store and Steam. It will launch for the PC in Japan one day later. Finally, hardcopy versions of the game will be available for the Playstation 4 and Playstation Vita on Tuesday, April 13, 2017.

