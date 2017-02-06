Did Jennifer Lopez Confirm Split From Drake With New Instagram Posts?

Jennifer Lopez and Drake sparked dating rumors a few months ago when they shared the same photo of them cuddling each other on their Instagram accounts. The two were also caught packing some PDA in several occasions, including the prom back in December and their New Year’s date in Las Vegas.

However, it seems that their whirlwind romance is over. According to Life & Style, J.Lo recently hinted her split from Drizzy on social media. The 47-year-old songstress posted cryptic messages on Instagram including a quote that says, “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.”

After posting that quote, the Shades of Blue star shared a video of herself singing the classic breakup song “Smile” by Nat King Cole. “Smile though your heart is aching, smile even though it’s breaking,” Lopez emotionally sang with piano accompaniment.

Repost: Part 1. ????Rare moment with @jlo #smile ???????????? A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:02am PST

The romance of Jennifer Lopez and Drake seems to have fizzled out after the 30-year-old rapper was spotted with porn star Rosee Divine in Amsterdam on January 23. According to Mail Online, the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker seemed to be in good spirits as he was seen chatting with the pretty brunette during their dinner date at a Japanese restaurant. The porn star was also caught touching the arm of the Canadian musician at some point.

The mother of twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel is allegedly head over heels for Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend. However, she initially wanted to keep their relationship light and fun because she’s worried that he is just a player. And her nightmare may have finally come true when the “Fake Love” singer was spotted with Rosee Divine.

“The last thing Jennifer wants is for Drake to do something to make her look foolish or feel like she has been played,” an insider revealed.

After that sighting with another girl, what probably irked The Bronx beauty was when her rumored new lover praised his ex-girlfriend at his show. Despite Drake’s split with Rihanna, he seems to still be smitten with the Barbadian singer. According to Mirror, he gave the shout-out while singing their collaboration “Work” and “Too Good” at his concert in London.

“She’s like the queen of everything,” he said on stage. “If you want your woman to feel sexy and s**t you play the Riri records.”

While Lopez seems to love the attention she’s been getting from Drizzy, Riri is allegedly relieved that she isn’t the one falling for his charm. Seeing the photo of the rumored couple all cuddled up on Instagram allegedly made Rihanna sick.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

“Better J.Lo than her,” she told a source. “The only thing Drake’s ever been good at is talking a good game and never following through.”

After Drake labelled Rihanna as “the queen of everything,” Jennifer started partying with another man in Miami. According to Mirror, the actress was heating up the dance floor with a mystery man while her rumored boyfriend was away. It seems that she is ready to move on and have fun.

While some fans were saddened by the possible split of Jennifer Lopez and Drake, Marc Anthony seems happy about it. According to Life & Style, the 48-year-old Latin singer was devastated when he found out about his ex-wife’s romance with the Canadian rapper. The salsa artist was allegedly hoping to rekindle his relationship with Lopez after he got divorced from his fourth wife, Shannon De Lima.

“Marc has never stopped loving her,” an insider said. “He wants her back.”

However, Jennifer is reportedly hesitant to reunite with her ex-husband because of trust issues she’s always had with him. She also doesn’t want to put her kids through emotional turmoil by getting back with their father. Things also got more complicated when the “Fake Love” singer entered her life, and he even already met her twins.

“Drake has been hanging out at Jennifer’s new house in Bel Air. He has been there several times and is getting to know her kids,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They all have a lot of fun together. Her kids really like him and they know all of his songs. They like having him around.”

“He loves seeing Jennifer in ‘mom mode,'” their source added.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]