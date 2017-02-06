‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Season 3 Spoilers: Another Character May Die

How To Get Away With Murder Season 3 is far from over killing off characters. With only a few episodes left, at least one death will likely occur again and anyone may be next. Well, anyone except Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), says Liza Weil.

[Warning: Spoilers beyond this point.]

Killing Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch), the main character of How To Get Away With Murder, is a big move. One would think that the death of the show’s moral compass is enough for one season, but Weil, who portrays Annalise’s assistant Bonnie, says that fans should expect more death to come with the remaining episodes.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly if someone else would die, Weil replied, “Probably, unfortunately.”

I don’t really see a way around it. Whoever is left standing would certainly hope that’s not the case, and we can find a way to structure the show where there’s not as high of a body count, but I do think it can make for good story. Now that Wes is gone and Alfie [Enoch] is going to go away, yes, it makes us all even more nervous and aware of enjoying every moment on the show as we can. I don’t think anybody is safe, with the exception of Annalise.

Much of the original cast from Season 1 are still alive and kicking as of the latest How To Get Away With Murder episode and as Weil suggests, anyone is a candidate. Who will follow Wes to the grave? Is it one of the Keating Five?

The last that viewers have seen of the Keating Five, or Keating Four rather, they still seem pretty okay. No one is doing anything drastic that could make anyone kill them – yet. In fact, they seem to be working well with two of How To Get Away With Murder’s killers, Bonnie and Frank (Charlie Weber).

However, Wes was in the same position as them before he expressed his intention to cooperate with the police. And as teased by Season 3, episode 11, Bonnie and Frank may have conspired to kill him before he could testify against his law school professor. There’s no telling how far these two will go to protect Annalise.

But going back to Weil’s words, the Keating Four are not the only ones in danger of being written off. Fan-favorite Oliver (Conrad Ricamora), who became a regular in How To Get Away With Murder Season 3, is now in on the gang’s secrets, which places him in a precarious position.

Then there’s Bonnie, whose nefarious schemes will likely bite her in the behind someday, if not in this season. Her loyalty to Annalise who’s sometimes way too cruel may be her undoing. The same goes for Frank who’s even willing to go to jail for his mentor.

Even so, there is still the possibility that the How To Get Away With Murder writers might decide to kill a side character that won’t make as big a splash like that of Wes’ or even Rebbeca’s (Katie Findlay) deaths. But how disinteresting would that be?

Meanwhile, the promo video for How To Get Away With Murder Season 3, Episode 12 has been released, showing a possible twist on Wes’ death. The upcoming episode, titled “Go Cry Somewhere Else,” will show more of Annalise’s case as expected, and Oliver having a panic attack. But what’s really intriguing is Laurel’s trip to the morgue.

As can be seen in the trailer above, Laurel asks detective Nate Lahey (Billy Brown) to see Wes’ body in the morgue. He agrees and then the scene transitions to Nate pulling a body out of a cold chamber.

Nate then reveals the body to Laurel, who portrays a rather curious expression. What did she see? Is it Wes under that sheet? Is Wes really dead? These questions may be answered on this Thursday’s episode, but How To Get Away With Murder fans know that the show doesn’t really provide answers easily and quickly.

How To Get Away With Murder Season 3 airs new episodes every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

