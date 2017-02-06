2017 First Super Bowl To Ever Go Into Overtime: Gaga’s Dive Marks Many New Stats

The 2017 Super Bowl was one of the most exciting and record breaking games in football history. In many ways, there has never been anything like LI in the 51-year history of this annual game. Many records were broken Sunday night.

Lady Gaga’s halftime was also one for the Super Bowl record books. Both the game and the halftime act were highly unusual and record-breaking. The new camera drones may also mark a new era in football.

For Tom Brady and The New England Patriots as well as The Atlanta Falcons, Super Bowl LI in 2017 was an exercise in courage and tenacity. Lady Gaga was certainly hanging tough as well. Everyone involved was truly “On the Edge of Glory,” and they all wanted that glory badly enough to take some major risks.

The Atlanta Falcons held an epic 21 – 3 lead at the Super Bowl half-time. It looked like they were destined to win. No team has ever come back from a deficit of more than 10 points to win the Super Bowl, as explained by The Washington Post, at least until Sunday, February 5, 2017. That is a day that made football history.

Lady Gaga, as well as the Atlanta Falcons, were on the edge of glory. Lady Gaga was ready to dive face first from a height of 260 feet onto the Super Bowl field, but could the Atlanta Falcons pull off a win over the New England Patriots? It really looked that way at half time.

In Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady had been sacked so powerfully by Courtney Upshaw of the Atlanta Falcons before half time, it’s amazing he could still stand, much less come back to win a Super Bowl. Brady looked beaten and all seemed to be lost for the New England Patriots as the teams hit the lockers.

Then Lady Gaga jumped off the roof and the Super Bowl LI crowd went wild. At first, it seemed Lady Gaga was in free fall, after singing “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land,” and quoting part of The Pledge of Allegiance, according to NESN.

Then, Lady Gaga was obviously being lowered in on cables in a seemingly death-defying, first time ever Super Bowl high wire act. She was lowered to a high platform, only to be elevated again by the cables. Lady Gaga was singing the whole time.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons were in the locker room, trying to catch their breath and getting a pep talk, which for the Patriots meant putting aside the temporary defeat. They had lost the battle, but could they still win the war?

Lady Gaga was singing a medley of her songs including “On the Edge of Glory,” and certainly every player on the field could relate to that. Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” title might have also described the bruised and sore players as they returned to the field with brave faces.

The Super Bowl second half was an absolute nail-biting thriller. The New England Patriots came from behind with a vengeance. Unable to score a touchdown in the first half, Tom Brady found his second wind in the fourth quarter, leading the Patriots to victory. The clock ran out at 28 to 28 and went into overtime, according to The Guardian’s play by play updates. Overtime is an absolute first for the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots had suddenly matched the impressive lead of the Atlanta Falcons, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter. Now, it was sudden death as the game went into overtime. The first team to score a touchdown would be the winner. The New England Patriots scored the winning touchdown, with a final score of 34 to the Atlanta Falcon’s 28.

The New England Patriot’s fourth quarter comeback was unprecedented.

Super Bowl Records, Firsts, And Unusual Occurrences in 2017

No Super Bowl prior to this one has ever gone into overtime. This never happened until 2017.

Lady Gaga actually leaped from the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston. How many halftimes involved roof diving? Is it safe to say this is a first as well?

No team had ever won the Super Bowl after the other team had a 10 point lead before, but with a score of 21-3 at halftime, the New England Patriots overcame the Atlanta Falcon’s 18 point lead, which is completely unprecedented.

Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl MVP awards than any other football player. The Patriot’s quarterback now has four of those as well as five Super Bowl rings.

Tom Brady has started and played in seven Super Bowls, that’s more than any other quarterback.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots now holds the record for being the most intercepted quarterback, thanks to Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons who was the thirty-first player to intercept a Tom Brady pass, according to USA Today.

Grady Jarrett of The Atlanta Falcons took down quarterback Tom Brady three times tying a Super Bowl record held by Reggie White, Darnell Dockett and Kony Early for total quarterback tackles and sacks in a game, according to SB Nation.

Super Bowl helmets locking together might also be new. Dwight Freeney of the Atlanta Falcons and Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots collided so hard, their helmets locked together. With a little help from a referee, the men were able to get out of their helmets. Then the referee disengaged the two helmets with some difficulty. They were really stuck.

The camera drones on the Super Bowl Field were also new. Flying drones were able to catch all those hard to see angles, taking the guess work out of calling plays.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Lady Gaga In Danger? Risky Performance For 2017 Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show Frightens Insurance Underwriters

Super Bowl 2017: Patriots Vs. Falcons Match Highlights, Key Moments

Lady Gaga Halftime Show Amazes, Social Media Explodes

NFL Uses Lady Gaga For Hidden Agenda Ahead Of Super Bowl 2017? [Opinion]

Lady Gaga Tunes Up To Make History At 2017 Super Bowl Halftime As Migos Petition Goes Viral

Lady Gaga Avoids Politics On Social Media, NFL Denies Rumors

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show: Setlist, Guests, And More

Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Hires Lady Gaga For Super Bowl Ad To Boost Sales

Lady Gaga’s Belly Steals The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga Flashes Underwear Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance

Was There A Hidden Message In Lady Gaga’s Superbowl Performance?

Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017 Performance Disappoints Fans Who Expected More

Lady Gaga was right about everyone being “On the Edge of Glory.” This game will be remembered for a long time, and even the Atlanta Falcons set some records and deserves credit for playing a great game. It was a very tough fight for the Super Bowl rings this year, and both teams gave their all.

At Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons, and Lady Gaga as well made football history in 2017.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images and Gregory Payan/AP Images]