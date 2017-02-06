WWE News: John Cena Comments On The New England Patriots Winning ‘Super Bowl LI’

Super Bowl LI is in the record books, and is responsible for breaking numerous records. Tom Brady, who is considered by many as the greatest quarterback of all time, led the New England Patriots from a 25-point deficit to defeat the NFC Champions Atlanta Falcons. Brady’s win breaks the record of most Super Bowl wins of all time with 5. Brady also finished 43 for 62 for 488 yards and two touchdowns, breaking the record for most attempts.

Brady commented on the epic record-setting win.

“You know, we all brought each other back. We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle. They have a great team. I give them a lot of credit. We just made a few more plays than them.”

Brady and the entire Patriots team rallied together when it appeared the game was over after three quarters. All of a sudden, the momentum shifted, and New England won yet another Super Bowl NFL Championship. Regulation was not enough for this game, as the Patriots were able to make the game 26-28, and then tie the game with the two-point conversation. In overtime, New England received the ball, and was able to march down field and score the game-winning touchdown. This was the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

WWE Champion John Cena has been very vocal regarding his support of New England, particularly Tom Brady. Speaking to TMZ, Cena compared himself to Brady, stating that “I run kind of like a parallel life with Tom Brady,” and “Tom Brady can become the most successful QB by winning his 5th Super Bowl and maybe I can win a 16th championship,” prior to his match against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble. Interestingly, both predictions were successfully fulfilled, as Cena won his 16th world championship and the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Cena also showed his support of the Patriots after their Super Bowl LI win via Twitter.

“‘The Best’ will forever be debated but # TomBrady should ALWAYS be in that conversation! #SuperBowl #NeverGiveUp”

Cena hopes to keep his WWE Championship run alive, as he has to defend his newly-won title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view against Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Baron Corbin. While there are talks of Cena losing the championship at the event, leading to a match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33, the stage that Orton is in at this time in his career does not seem conducive to a quick babyface turn and Wyatt feud. Especially, since Luke Harper is being inserted in the feud.

The Super Bowl did involve Cena in a peculiar way, as he was the voice of Ernie the Elephant during the advertisement for Wonderful Pistachios. Cena commented on the role (h/t WrestleZone).

“Whether you’re a sports fanatic, armchair quarterback or game day snacker, viewers will relate to Ernie’s humorous attempt to get in shape at the gym with Wonderful Pistachios. As one of the lowest-calorie and highest protein nuts, Wonderful Pistachios offers game day viewers a healthy and delicious alternative to typical sports snacks.”

With a heavier schedule outside of WWE with roles in movies, along with appearances in awards shows and Saturday Night Live, John Cena could perhaps be experiencing his final months as a full-time competitor in the WWE. Turning 40 this year, Cena is still at a great age to move away from the physical wear and tear that a wrestling ring gives over 250 days a year.

The upcoming weeks of WWE programming will show the WWE Universe what direction Cena is going, heading to WrestleMania 33. Now, however, Cena can share with the New England Patriots as being champions.

