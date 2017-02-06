‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers: Mind Blowing Season 7 Finale Leak

Game of Thrones is nearing the end of its run on HBO, and Emilia Clarke (who plays Daenerys Targaryen) recently described Season 7 as mind blowing. Friday the actress took to Instagram to tell fans that the show is one day away from wrapping filming and described the long-awaited season saying, “I believe this one’s gonna be a mind blower.” Season 7 will premiere in the summer this year instead of its typical spring premiere, in part because filming began later than usual. Showrunners felt this was best because of the weather conditions required for the setting when we return to GOT. A late start means a late return. Season 7 of Game of Thrones will also be three episodes shorter than we’re used to, coming in at seven instead of the usual ten, but fans have been reassured that the quality and content of those episodes will make it well worth the extended wait.

Emilia’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, is sure to be the center of much of the storyline when we return to Westeros. Fans are wondering how she and Jon Snow will meet and what will come of that meeting. Some are hoping for an epic love story between these two fan favorites. It’s one of several possibilities. Internet sites and fan groups are as busy as ever trying to find leaks from the set that will give them some hint as to what may be on the way. Recently a leak came from an unusual place, and it involves the finale.

The Independent reported on the leak that came from a couple of photos. The photos were not from the set, however, like many prior leaks have been. Instead these are photos of some concept art work. One of the photos is titled ‘Game of Thrones VII. Dragonpit Entrance’ and includes Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and Bronn who appear to trying to convince Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) to come into the Dragon Pit, a location in which it’s believed Daenerys will spend a great deal of Season 7. Of course this increases fan anticipation about this meeting.

It has been speculated that one of the major scenes in Season 7 of Game of Thrones will feature Jon Snow trying to convince Dany to join him in the fight against the White Walkers by bringing a Wight to the Dragon Pit. Could that be what this art work is depicting? Possibly.

Speculation about this scene also includes rumors from fan site Watchers on the Wall that filming of a scene that includes Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Jerome Flynn (Bronn of Blackwater), Lena Lena Headey (Queen Cersei), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah), Conleth Hill (Varys), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Anton Lesser (Qyburn) and Hafthor Bjornsson (The Mountain) all in one place. We haven’t seen some of these characters for a long time. Why so many of them in one place? Well it could be so that Snow can proved to all of them that the Wights and White Walkers are real so that he can persuade them of the very real threat they pose and win the support of all these characters in the war against the White Walkers. Getting all of these characters in one place will quite a feat. It will be interesting to see how Game of Thrones will manage to get all of them together, especially given the fact that so many of them can’t stand each other.

There is no firm date for the return of Game of Thrones at this time, but it is expected to be sometime this summer.

