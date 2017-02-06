Leaked ‘Flash’ Footage Spoilers: In Video Leak, Jesse Quick Faces Savitar

Recently leaked Flash footage – apparently taken by someone with their cell phone on the set of the hit CW superhero show – reveals that two major characters will soon be returning. As reported by the University Herald, we see Jesse Quick from Earth 2 in her speedster outfit clearly facing off against Savitar – this season’s big bad on The Flash.

The Return Of Savitar

The “Speed God” Savitar was supposedly dealt with a few episodes ago when the Flash tossed the mystical Indiana Jones style box connected with Savitar into the speed force. But as was quickly discovered, this was an extremely short-lived victory.

In the immediate aftermath of getting rid of the box, Barry Allen found himself thrown into the future – and apparently not that far into the future – where as reported by Entertainment Weekly he watched as Savitar murdered Iris West. So even at that point viewers already knew that Savitar would have to be returning at some later date.

Of course, even aside from this it would have been fairly obvious that the show producers and writers wouldn’t have wrapped up this year’s major villain only halfway through the season. So naturally, he had to come back even without this reveal.

What the Leaked Flash Footage Shows

In the leaked Flash video footage, we see an extremely large actor wearing what appears to be a fully realized practical affect version of the usual Savitar costume. In all past appearances of the character this season, he was entirely CGI. Whether it was planned all along to switch over to a real physical costume or not is unclear, but it certainly seems to be what they’re doing now.

While one might expect that this would be an awkward and even unimpressive costume, considering what it has to look like for it to appear to be Savitar interacting with the other characters on the show, in the admittedly fairly grainy video the costume actually looks pretty good.

There had been rumors before this leaked Flash video that the character of Savitar wasn’t actually the real major villain of the season, and that a new one would be revealed later. But given the earlier revealed of the death of Iris West and this new footage showing Savitar returning to the show in all his villainous glory, those rumors seem to be unfounded.

[Featured Image by The CW]