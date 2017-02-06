Galynn Brady Illness: Tom Brady Dedicates Super Bowl Win To Seriously Ill Mother

Galynn Brady was unable to make it to a New England Patriots game in over a year, but Tom Brady’s seriously ill mother was on the field in Houston on Sunday for the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time.

Tom Brady is normally very reserved about his personal life, but he shared this week that his mother hadn’t been able to attend a game all season as she battled an undisclosed illness. While he didn’t specify exactly that illness might be, reports indicate that she had been battling it for close to 18 months.

Tom Brady shared this week that his mother’s illness had been rough on his family, and there were some reports that she might be too ill to attend Super Bowl LI.

Earlier in the week, Tom Brady shared an Instagram photo of a sweet moment with his mother on the field, giving her a kiss on the cheek with his dad kissing the other cheek. In an interview, Tom hinted that his mother still might not be able to attend the game.

“Yeah, it’s personal with my family,” Tom Brady said on Wednesday (via People.com). “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

While Galynn Brady’s illness still hasn’t been disclosed, CSN New England reported this week that she has been doing better recently.

Tom Brady’s mom has actually been one of his biggest supporters, and has often been seen with Tom and the rest of the family at away games. As CSN New England noted, Tom brought his entire family onto the field on the day before Super Bowl 46 in 2012, taking pictures with his parents and sisters.

The report added that Galynn Brady was actually a big contributor to Tom’s athletic abilities.

“Mrs. Brady has been cited through the years as the source of the family’s athletic prowess – all three Brady daughters were outstanding softball players. While the illness curtailed Mrs. Brady’s golf game over the summer, she was able to get back out and play nine holes recently. Back in October, when it was mentioned to Brady that’s he’s not the fastest player on the field, Brady countered that his Mom thinks he’s the fastest player in the NFL.”

Galynn Brady was clearly on Tom’s mind in the build-up to Super Bowl 51. In a radio interview this week, Tom Brady formally dedicated his Super Bowl performance to his mother, and it turned out to be one for the record books. Brady threw for 466 yards — the most in Super Bowl history — to go along with two touchdowns. He was awarded the Super Bowl MVP, capping off a season that started with a four-game suspension for the Deflategate scandal.

After the game, Tom was quick to share the credit with the rest of his teammates.

“I’m so proud of our guys, our coaches, the team,” Brady said (via ESPN). “It was unbelievable what these guys have accomplished all season. I’m just proud to be a part of this great group.”

While Galynn Brady’s illness may have been difficult for the family this year, Tom Brady’s mom seemed to bask in the moment on Sunday. She was by Tom’s side as the streamers fell to the turf and watched as Brady held the MVP trophy.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]