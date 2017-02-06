Simone Biles’ Super Bowl Photo With Shaq Highlights Major Height Difference

Simone Biles’ Super Bowl photo with Shaquille O’Neal is getting some serious traction on social media! Why? Well, with Simone Biles being only 4’8″ and Shaq coming in at 7’1″, the height difference is obviously amazing!

The photo shows the staggering difference between the two stars!

According to E!News, Shaq walked in while Simone was being interviewed by Jimmy Chairman and Miriam Isa, who then arranged for a photo-op with the stars, who apparently hadn’t ever met before. The hosts then arranged for Simone to take a photo with Shaq and the rest is history.

hey Shaq???????? A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

Simone Biles’ Super Bowl photo, simply captioned, “Heyy Shaq,” has racked up over 300,000 likes in less than 12 hours.

This isn’t the first time that Simone Biles has posed with a towering sports star. Neither is it the first time that the internet has taken notice.

Late last year, the four-time Olympic gold medalist posed with Lebron James at a Cleveland Cavalier’s game. The photo was simply titled, “lebron james.” It may not compare to Simone Biles’ Super Bowl photo with Shaq, but it definitely comes in pretty close. (Lebron James is 6’8″ for comparison purposes.)

“lebron james”???? A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 10, 2016 at 7:18pm PST

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Simone Biles also posted a photo to showcase the height difference between the U.S Women’s Gymnastic team and the Cuban Volleyball team. Needless to say, the difference was also amazing.

volleyball vs gymnast pic.twitter.com/5XavLqARI8 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2016

In August 2016, during the Rio Olympics, another photo of Simone and a super tall athlete went viral for similar reasons. Simone posted to Twitter a photo of herself standing back to back (or rather back to shoulders) with pro volleyball player, David Lee, who is a full two feet taller than Biles.

size difference in olympians doesn't matter, depending on what sport you do ???? 6'8" & 4'8" pic.twitter.com/xiU9zIBXJH — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2016

Simone wrote, “size difference in olympians doesn’t matter, depending on what sport you do 6’8″ & 4’8.”

To be fair, at 4’8,”most people, athlete or not, tower over Simone Biles. But as the Olympic Gold Medalist said herself, size doesn’t matter when it comes to sports or anything else for that matter.

What matters is that amount of hard work you put forth to achieve your goals, something that Simone obviously knows a lot about.

During the 2016 Summer Olympics, Simone Biles, one-fifth of the U.S women’s gymnastics team, came out victorious with four gold medals.

It is worth noting, however, that while it can’t be accredited for her successful career, Simone Biles’ small stature actually works to her advantage, in regards to gymnastics. According to Livestrong, shorter gymnasts are at a greater advantage than their taller counterparts for a few reasons that include overall strength and the ability to balance.

For starters, shorter gymnasts have a lower center of gravity. Since a lower center of gravity translates to better balance, it makes balancing a lot easier. Being shorter also allows the gymnast to conduct better rotations. The same article cited a 2003 study published in the July 2003 issue of “Sports Biomechanics,” which explained why that is.

It said, “A study published in the July 2003 issue of “Sports Biomechanics,” the journal of the International Society of Biomechanics in Sports, found that smaller gymnasts, with high strength-to-mass ratios, were better equipped to perform skills involving whole-body rotations, both forward and backward, and in twisting motions.”

That said, Simone Biles is obviously an incredibly dedicated gymnast who has worked hard for every medal and title she’s ever won!

Still, it’s great that she’s comfortable with her height and realizes the humor in it as well. Let’s hope for similar photos in the future. What do you think of Simone Biles’ Super Bowl photo with Shaq? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]