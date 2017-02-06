Vicki Gunvalson Working On A ‘Vicki App,’ Will She Return To ‘RHOC’ Season 12?

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is in the middle of making her very own app. If you want to know more about her life outside RHOC, the 54-year-old reality star has got you covered.

Vicki Gunvalson made the announcement on her Instagram page. According to the Real Housewives of Orange County star, fans will get to know more about her through the Vicki app. The new app, which she said they are in the middle of developing, will show recipes, house tour, and even tips about tax preparation.

“I’ve decided to come up with an app. I’m coming up with a Vicki app and it’s gonna be stuff about cooking, my house, my grandbabies, business, tax preparation, you know tax season is coming up and just a lot of great things. I want to see what you like to see from me. We’re building the app now. This could be really neat, recipes and a lot of fun stuff.”

Vicki also encouraged Real Housewives of Orange County fans to follow her on Instagram, saying that she wanted to reach a million followers.

Although creating apps seemed to be a popular thing for reality stars, Kylie Jenner’s app had over 2 million download in its first wek, Reality Tea predicted that Vicki’s app is not going to go as well. Rather than dishing recipes and giving us house tours, the site held that Vicki would be better off building a Gossip Girl-like site, where she could diss out information about her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars.

Last picture for the night. I don't know what I was showing him, but I think he's one helluva good looking man. #luckyme A photo posted by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:51pm PST

In other news, the complete lineup for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 has yet to be released. In January, Heather Dubrow announced that she’s leaving RHOC after five years of being on the show. While she is thankful for the opportunities the reality series has given her, Heather believed that going in another direction would be best for her family and career.

On her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World, via Entertainment Tonight, Heather said that leaving Real Housewives of Orange County was not an easy decision. The reality star admitted that being part of a successful reality show has given her and her family so much but felt that it was time to move forward. Without revealing more details, Heather explained that she felt like she was just at a tipping point last season.

Heather Dubrow added that as her kids are growing up, she wanted to give them the privacy they needed.

“First of all, my kids. My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives, and for me personally, I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore. I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them,” Heather explained.

#heatherscloset on @YouTube ! This is a fun one with footage from my trip! #cabo #lipmask link in bio! Be a subscriber for a chance to win something fab from my closet !!! A photo posted by Heather Dubrow (@heatherdubrow) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:27am PST

Although Vicki Gunvalson has yet to confirm or deny her return, many assumed that the reality star veteran will be back for Season 12, along with Kelly Dodd. An insider told Radar Online that the duo are definitely coming back for another season. Even though Vicki and Kelly have acted coy about filming for next season, the source insisted that the reality stars are just trying to spark drama to get a raise.

“Vicki and Kelly are going to return. They are just trying to get more money since they know that they bring the drama and RHOC needs their drama,” the insider said.

Tell us! Will you be downloading Vicki Gunvalson’s app? Do you think she and Kelly Dodd will return to Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]