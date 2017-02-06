‘WWE SmackDown LIVE’ Preview: Final Episode Before ‘Elimination Chamber 2017’

With less than a week until Elimination Chamber 2017, only four matches have been confirmed for the last SmackDown LIVE-exclusive PPV before WrestleMania 33, an event that will be headlined by John Cena defending the WWE Championship against five other men. While Dean Ambrose’s participation in the Elimination Chamber Match means that the WWE Intercontinental Championship won’t be on the line, the SmackDown Women’s Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship have both been booked for matches at the returning February PPV.

Now that the Road to WrestleMania is officially under way, the biggest questions left to answer for the blue brand will be who defends the WWE Championship at WM33 and whether anyone other than Randy Orton will be challenging. Could Bray Wyatt take the title from Cena, leading to a Wyatt Family Feud at WrestleMania? Could AJ Styles win the title back just two weeks after losing it? And regardless of who wins the match, will only one person advance to face Randy Orton in Orlando, or will someone else get roped into the match and the drama?

With three solid feuds existing within the SmackDown Women’s Division, it’s surprising to some that they didn’t book the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, complete with Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Nikki Bella and Natalya. With four of them already booked for singles action at Elimination Chamber, is it possible that Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James could be added to the card on SmackDown LIVE this week?

Finally, even though they won’t be headed to Elimination Chamber on Sunday, the members of Monday Night Raw‘s Cruiserweight Division will be in action on Tuesday night. Cruiserweight Champion Neville will certainly have something to say as he continues to dominate the division, and WWE will likely give an update on Rich Swann’s recent injury during this week’s episode of 205 Live.

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Card

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt — WWE ChampionshipElimination Chamber Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi — SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Turmoil Match

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews (unconfirmed)

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James (unconfirmed)

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper (unconfirmed)

With less than a week until WWE Elimination Chamber 2017, WWE had only confirmed four matches as of Sunday evening. Elimination Chamber will air live on Sunday, February 12, from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Elimination Chamber preview page.

Where To Watch WWE

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, February 12 at 8/7c. Elimination Chamber 2017 Kickoff will begin at 7/6c on the WWE Network and all of WWE’s digital platforms.

The show 205 Live, featuring the best of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division (though technically a part of the Monday Night Raw brand), airs weekly on the WWE Network at 10/9c on Tuesday nights, immediately following SmackDown. Replays of WWE 205 Live are available to stream as soon as the show airs.

WWE SmackDown LIVE airs Tuesdays on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE SmackDown aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a replay of SmackDown LIVE is available to stream on-demand Wednesdays via Hulu. WWE Talking Smack begins at 10:45/9:45c on the WWE Network and is immediately made available to stream on-demand.

