‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Concedes, Devon Schemes, And Reed’s Busted

There are juicy moments on the way during the week of February 6 on Young and Restless. Spoilers tease that things will get explosive between Jack and Gloria as a result of the night they spent together and Devon will be pushing to see if Hilary is sincere about not wanting his money. Billy and Phyllis’ latest kiss will set the stage for some intense moments and Reed will be butting heads with Victoria once again. What else is on the way?

Gloria went to Mariah and told an explosive story about how Jack supposedly used her and she’ll cross paths with Jack at the Club bar and teases that he needs to stick around to watch the next episode of the GC Buzz. As Young and Restless spoilers via SheKnows Soaps details, he’ll immediately be suspicious and just before Gloria names Jack as the man she’s referencing, Hilary cuts off the broadcast and tells the viewers that technical difficulties have popped up and the rest of the story will air separately.

Billy planted a kiss on Phyllis in the elevator and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that she’ll put a stop to the smooch and get angry over the fact that he is using her in the wake of being upset with Victoria. Billy will follow her to Crimson Lights and teasers indicate that he will admit that she had a valid point. Things will be a bit tense, but later, he will save Phyllis during an awkward date with a man named Tony that she met via an online dating site.

After Billy intervenes and manages to get rid of Tony, he and Phyllis will have a pleasant conversation and she’ll make a comment about how she did find somebody once, but she’s not headed down that road again. Victoria will spend some nice moments at home with Reed and the little kids, but Young and Restless spoilers detail that things get tense once again when she sees charges on her credit card statement that Reed caused with his online surfing. She gets upset, but she later apologizes and goes on to ground her son for a month.

Reed will reach out to Billy for assistance, but Billy will tell the teen that he’s staying out of this one. This will spark new animosity between Reed and Victoria at home, as he accuses his mother of pushing Billy away from him and insinuating that she’s just as wicked as Victor.

Hilary has handed divorce papers to Devon, but he isn’t sure he believes that she’s sincere in offering to divorce him and not get any money in a settlement. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that she will insist that she’s being genuine, and he’ll later make a call to have a cashier’s check in the amount of 250 million made out to Hilary.

Will Hilary really walk away from Devon? Soap Central shares Young and Restless spoilers detailing that she will worry about losing what she considers to be the love of her life if Devon does go through with the divorce, and she’ll be hoping that he changes her mind. However, it sounds as if he will be dangling that massive check in front of her, noting that she’ll get it when the divorce is done, and she may have a difficult decision to make.

As for the explosive allegations that Gloria shared with Mariah, Young and Restless spoilers detail that Hilary will tear into Mariah for not initially revealing that Jack was at the center of the story. The two will butt heads over the situation until Devon intervenes and he will tell his estranged wife to find proof if she feels so certain that Gloria is lying about what happened.

Jack and Gloria will banter over the story and what happened between them and he’ll make a remark about how she could have blackmailed him. Unfortunately, it sounds as if this may spark an idea for her and soon he tries to smooth things over by promising that he’ll come up with a plan to compensate her for her help with Fenmore’s. Jack will later talk with Hilary about what happened and while Hil wants to expose Gloria for who she is, he’ll insist that he needs to keep things quiet so as not to cause damage to Jabot.

As the week continues, Lily will have second thoughts about her decisions and Nick and Chelsea will continue to dance around the idea of a shift in their relationship. Faith will work on forgiving Sharon for Dylan leaving and Nikki crosses a line with her daughter-in-law. Sharon will struggle quite a bit in the aftermath of Dylan’s departure, tearing into Paul for his role in what happened, but she will also start to look toward the future.

Victoria and Cane will butt heads over Brash & Sassy’s future and a fierce battle over the company is brewing. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things will get quite intense as this week plays out and fans are anxious to see where things head next.

