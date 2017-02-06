Amazon Prime News: What’s Coming In February 2017

Amazon Prime is ready for a month full of special programming in February 2017 this year with some movies and television shows that are sure to please subscribers to the streaming video buffet.

On top of some Amazon Prime Originals, there are several films and TV shows that fans have been waiting to see, which includes hits from TV networks like FX as well some new films like Captain Fantastic.

For those who have Amazon Prime, Captain Fantastic is a wonderful film starring Viggo Mortensen in the lead role as the patriarch of a large family that has went off the grid and fends for themselves in the wild as one big cohesive family unit. They have experienced a tragedy within their family that finally leads them out of the wild and back to civilization to a sorrowful funeral. For some of the young children, it is their first time seeing the civilization their parents left behind.

If you have Amazon Prime, then you might have been following the hit FX TV show, The Americans, from the beginning. If so, then you will be pleased to know that Season 4 of The Americans is finally coming to Amazon Prime and subscribers will get to binge watch that just after Valentines Day on February 15.

If you are fan of classic sports films with basketball in the theme, then Amazon Prime will have a very special treat for you. The film Hoosiers is currently running on Amazon Prime and it is one of those films that will stick with you for years and years to come.

Here is the Amazon Prime list for February 2017, as reported by IGN.

2/1/17

The Running Man

Into the Wild (2007)

Thelma & Louise

Teen Wolf (1985)

My King

Nuts! (2016)

Hook

Hoosiers

Forces of Nature (1999)

Care Bears Movie (1985)

Dead Heat

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Drop Zone

Escape from Alcatraz

The Firm

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

Goldfinger

Hoosiers

I Went Down

Judgement Day

Kiss The Bride

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Man with the Golden Gun

Never Say Never Again

Nuts!

Octopussy

Payback

Pretty in Pink

Rob Roy

The Running Man

Sabrina (1954)

Sabrina (1995)

Soapdish

The Spy Who Loved Me

Untamed Heart

Wild Bill

The World is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

2/4/17

Yellowbird (2014)

Margin Call

2/6/17

Hostile Border

2/7/17

Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special: Season 2(Amazon Prime Original)

2/10/17

The Collection: Season 1(Amazon Prime Original)

2/15/17

The Americans: Season 4

American Teen

2/16/17

Author: JT Leroy Story(Amazon Prime Original)

2/21/17

The Tunnel

2/24/17

10 Cloverfield Lane

Patriot: Season 1(Amazon Prime Original)

2/26/17

Touched with Fire

2/27/17

Captain Fantastic

Havana Motor Club

There is also a current list of movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime that are available for purchase, for those who still use their a-la-carte menu. That includes TV shows and movies alike, according to Vulture.

TV shows available for purchase on Amazon Prime:

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Season 20 (February 1)

Steven Universe Volume 6 (February 2)

Mighty Magiswords Volume 2 (February 4)

The Dead Files Season 10 (February 5)

24: Legacy Season 1 (February 6)

The Detour Season 2 (February 6)

MasterChef Junior Season 5 (February 10)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Season 1 (February 16)

Planet Earth II (February 19)

Bates Motel Season 5 (February 21)

Movies available for purchase on Amazon Prime:

The Edge of Seventeen (January 31)

The Dead Files (February 5)

Desierto (February 7)

Legion (February 9)

Doctor Strange (February 14)

