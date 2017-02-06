Places To Spend Mardi Gras Outside Of New Orleans

New Orleans might have the biggest Mardi Gras celebration in the country, but it’s not the only place that celebrates the beginning of Lent with booze and racy parties.

Mardi Gras in New York/Jersey

For those of you who can’t escape the concrete jungle.

Bagatelle NYC

1 Little W. 12 St.,

New York, NY 10014

Meatpacking hotspot Bagatelle NYC is transforming their monthly Allons Enfants de la Partie event into a lavish Mardi Gras theme party. The event will feature fun theatrics and dancers, along with decadent dishes such as Blanquette, Couscous Poulet ($36) and Goat Cheese Tartine ($16). Contact NYReservations@bistrotbagatelle.com to reserve a spot.

Village Pourhouse

64 3rd Ave.,

New York, NY 10003

New York City’s sports bar Village Pourhouse is celebrating the entire month by offering $4 Abitas every day and $6 Hurricane drinks every Tuesday for the month of February. Village Pourhouse will also be raffling off a Yetti cooler filled with Abita beer, courtesy of Abita at the end of the month.

SideBAR

118 E. 15 St.,

New York, NY 10003

East Village’s SideBAR is offering $6 hurricane drinks with any purchase on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28.

B.B. King Blues Club & Grill

237 W. 42 St.,

New York, NY 100036

Celebrate Mardi Gras at B.B. King’s blues club on Feb. 9 with George Clinton and his band. Tickets are $39.50 in advance; $45 the day of the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Zeppelin Hall

88 Liberty View Dr.,

Jersey City, NJ 07302

The metropolitan area’s largest biergarten Zeppelin Hall will celebrate by hosting their New Orleans “Ragin’ For Cajun Fest” from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28 celebrating classic N’awlins menu items like Lobster Bisque, Po Boys, Seafood Gumbo, Shrimp & Grits and a NoLA Crawfish Boil. Finish your meal with 5 Beignets, a New Orleans dessert favorite made with fried, raised yeast dough dusted with powdered sugar.

"Where did all the other crawfish go…?" #nomanleftbehind #paella A photo posted by Zeppelin Hall Biergarten (@zeppelinhall) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

e’s BAR

511 Amsterdam Ave.,

New York, NY 10024

In honor of Fat Tuesday, e’s BAR will jazz up the quintessential NOLA drink by debuting the Spicy Hurricane for $5 on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Mardi Gras in Chicago

If you can survive the winter wind…

BeadQuest

BeadQuest is a Mardi Gras-themed Pub Crawl that originated in 2009. Since then, more than 15,000 people have enjoyed this special event. This year, the 9th Annual BeadQuest Mardi Gras Bar Crawl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 starting at 12:30 p.m. in Wrigleyville. The crawl will include more than 20 bars.

Mardi Gras Crawl Through Rush & Division

Spend Mardi Gras at the “world’s largest indoor bar crawl,” on Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets include admission, two free drink tickets, beads, masks, and additional entertainment. Participating venues include Mother’s Too, Coconutz, Lodge Tavern, She-Nannigan’s, Hangge-Uppe, and Original Mother’s.

Pardi Gras Masquerade

2345 N. Milwaukee

Chicago, Illinois 60647

LesbiFriends presents Chicago’s fourth Pardi Gras Masquerade on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. The party will feature a lineup of some of Chicago’s best DJs (Gemini Jones, All The Way Kay, and Rae Chardonnay) plus Sam Trump and his live brass band.

Mardi Gras in Orlando

If you find yourself down south…

Universal Studios 2017 Mardi Gras Concert Celebration

Universal is celebrating Mardi Gras all month long with a daily concert series beginning on Feb. 4. Universal Orlando Resort 2017 Mardi Gras headliners include:

2017 Mardi Gras Headliners (performing in the Music Plaza)

4: Trace Adkins

11: NE-YO

18: Collective Soul

19: X Ambassadors

25: Fifth Harmony

March 4: Kool & the Gang

March 5: Olivia Newton-John

March 11: UB40

March 12: Toby Keith

March 18: Jason Derulo

March 19: Earth, Wind & Fire

March 25: The All – American Rejects

2017 Mardi Gras New Orleans Bands (performing in the French Quarter)

4 to Feb. 14: Young Pipeline Brass Band

15 to Feb. 21: New Breed Brass Band

22 to March 5: Free Agents Brass Band

March 6 to March 15: Naughty Professor Brass Band

March 16 to March 25: Dirty Bourbon River Show

[Featured Image by Pixabay]